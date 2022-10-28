A missing Miami boy who has been the subject of an Amber Alert and was spotted in Maine has been found safe in Canada. Jorge 'JoJo' Morales is just 6-years-old and has been traveling with his father and paternal grandmother, since August. He was last seen on August 27th, in the Miami home he shares with his mother. FBI officials say the parents had been involved in a custody dispute when JoJo went missing. His mother, Yanet Conception, says JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating. She told authorities she had feared, for some time, that her ex-husband might have been planning an abduction.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO