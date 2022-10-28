ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Charges filed in deadly Kia crash potentially related to TikTok challenge

By Lia Lando
 4 days ago
Charges were filed Friday against a teenager accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in a deadly crash.

Four teenagers died when investigators say a Kia Sportage crashed on the 33 near the 198 early Monday morning.

Officials say all five passengers were thrown from the vehicle, four of the passengers died. One passenger survived in addition to the driver.

On Tuesday, police identified the four teens who were killed:

  • Marcus Webster, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo
  • Swazine Swindle, a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo
  • Kevin Payne, a 16-year-old boy from Buffalo
  • Ahjanae Harper, a 14-year-old girl from Buffalo

The alleged driver was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty in family court Friday and was released under supervision with an ankle monitor device.

The crash is possibly related to a TikTok challenge encouraging vehicle theft, specifically of Kia models. Kia has since issued a statement and intends to provide anti-theft devices to Kia owners in Buffalo.

District Attorney John Flynn says his office is still investigating and because the car was destroyed, it's even more challenging to gather evidence. As the District Attorney works to gather more evidence and potentially file more charges, the defendant is free under supervision.

Judge Brenda Freedman explained that because they are non-qualifying charges, she has no power to detain the defendant. Judge Freedman says based on potential additional charges, she does believe he's a flight risk, so he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and given a curfew.

The suspect has not been identified due to his age.

Maureen Maj
2d ago

All these kids are at fault!!!!! They all had a choice. They all took the wrong choice by getting into that car. Not wearing seatbelts. That 14 yr old had a baby. So what does that tell you. A baby having a baby. A baby at home while the mother is out living life recklessly.

4
Creator
2d ago

why did tiktok allow content showing how to steal a car knowing that they have minors on their platform...? who posted the tiktok video?

2
Consider This ...
3d ago

… as a parent of 4 children I can honestly say that the more incidents like this that occur, the better off the rest of our children will be: they won’t listen if it comes from their parents but deaths like this will make an impression and, hopefully, end up saving lives.

