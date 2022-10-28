Read full article on original website
Find Your Community at This New Climate Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
amherstindy.org
Conservation Commission Sets Conditions For North Amherst Battery Storage Facility, Private Dorm On Olympia Place. White Paper Explores Impact Of Solar Arrays On Drinking Water
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Conservation Commission Meeting October 26, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Present: Jenn Fair (Chair), Laura Pagliurulo, Michelle Labbe, Alex Hoar, and Cameron Macuch. Absent: Fletcher Clark and Andrey Guidera. Staff: Erin Jacque (Wetlands...
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Feedback From Parents Of BIPOC Youth On The Naming Of The Amherst 9
I am submitting this article on behalf of parents of BIPOC youth known as the Amherst 9. They requested that I share the input below so as to protect their privacy. “As self-described descendants of African American enslaved people, Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker and Town Councilor Anika Lopes, both serving on the board of Ancestral Bridges (a non-profit established by Lopes earlier this year to advance the cause of local black history and BIPOC teens), are calling appropriation on the use of Amherst 9 because the “sensationalized” incident in Amherst on July 5 as they see it does not compare to the suffering endured by the all black composition of the Scottsboro 9 and the Little Rock 9.”
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
worcestermag.com
The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant
WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
NBC New York
Inside the $23 Million Mega-Mansion That Yankee Candle Built
The property in Leverett, Massachusetts is on the market for $23 million. The estate spans more than 60 acres and has nearly 120,000 square feet of living and recreation space. It has 25 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and four tennis courts. Standing at one of the five cooking islands in his...
amherstindy.org
Letter: Write In Yvonne Gittelson For Hampshire Sheriff
Many of us know little to nothing about the Sheriff’s responsibilities or role in our community, but we should. The Hampshire Sheriff’s Office (HSO) seems to have flown under the radar for several years thus avoiding questions from citizens of the 20 communities it represents. With this very competitive primary, we heard of situations and practices at the HSO that at best are puzzling, at worst, raise valid questions of ethics and transparency.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
amherstindy.org
UMass Amherst Makes Princeton Review’s Top ‘Green Colleges’ List For Seventh Consecutive Year
The University of Massachusetts Amherst continues to be among the nation’s most environmentally responsible higher educational institutions, according to The Princeton Review’s 2023 Guide to Green Colleges. For the seventh consecutive year, UMass Amherst has been recognized on the list, which this year profiles 455 green colleges. The...
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
amherstindy.org
South Asian Fall Festival Saturday November 5
The public is invited to the first South Asian Fall Festival in Amherst on Saturday, November 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst, 121 South Pleasant Street. While Diwali is one of the main holidays celebrated in the Indian subcontinent, there are many...
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month
A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
spectrumnews1.com
Brookfield man getting ready for 4th trip to Ukraine-Poland border
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Brookfield resident Wally Connor is getting ready for his fourth trip to the Ukraine-Poland border. Connor started the organization, S.O.N.G, which stands for Supporting Orphans Nationally and Globally. They've been helping orphans and refugees in Ukraine since the war started. He's been to the border three times...
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
