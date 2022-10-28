I am submitting this article on behalf of parents of BIPOC youth known as the Amherst 9. They requested that I share the input below so as to protect their privacy. “As self-described descendants of African American enslaved people, Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker and Town Councilor Anika Lopes, both serving on the board of Ancestral Bridges (a non-profit established by Lopes earlier this year to advance the cause of local black history and BIPOC teens), are calling appropriation on the use of Amherst 9 because the “sensationalized” incident in Amherst on July 5 as they see it does not compare to the suffering endured by the all black composition of the Scottsboro 9 and the Little Rock 9.”

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO