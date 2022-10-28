ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADE! Vikings Net Big Fish from Lions

The Minnesota Vikings made a splash just hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, navigating an injury to tight end Irv Smith. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
Suddenly, the Vikings Have a Magic Number.

Don’t look now, but thanks to a rocky eight-game patch from the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings are in fortuitous shape. Of course, most of Minnesota’s current standing is thanks to its own 6-1 record, the franchise’s best start to a season through seven games since 2009.
Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38

Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cardinals

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 6-1 atop the NFC North after a squeaker win...
Bears Fire Sale Continues with Massive Trade

A white flag of surrender is waving in Chicago as Bears general manager Ryan Poles has pulled off another massive trade. The Bears sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, reportedly for a 2nd- and a 5th-Round draft pick. Smith, 25, asked for a trade before the...
Vikings Suddenly Need a TE

Fourth-year TE Irv Smith was injured Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings took down the Arizona Cardinals 34-26. Smith was tentatively diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, an injury that generally sidelines an athlete for multiple weeks. VikingsTerritory and numerous other websites addressed the Vikings need for an extra, semi-prominent tight...
Patrick Peterson Indeed Had a Revenge Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Arizona Cardinals. After playing over 150 games for Arizona, there was no denying that Minnesota cornerback Patrick Peterson was going to have this matchup circled. Playing his former team for the second season in a row, it was clear he wanted a win this time.
The Time Is Now if Vikings Want to Make Trades

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st, at 4:00 pm EST. If the Minnesota Vikings want in on the fun, the time is now. Since taking over the big job in January, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has pulled off 10 trades — that’s a lot — illustrating his tendency to enhance the roster with the tactic. In that regard, the next 24 hours should feel like Adofo-Mensah’s playground.
The Vikings Free Agent Acquisitions Stepped Up Against Arizona

Minnesota won their fifth-straight game on Sunday afternoon, extending their division lead and bringing their record to 6-1. This 34-26 victory could have gone a lot differently though if it weren’t for some of their veteran free agent acquisitions. Here are four Vikings free agent acquisitions that stepped up in a huge way against the Arizona Cardinals.
Kwesi Keeps Trading

When the Vikings hired a first-time general manager with a Wall Street background, folks didn’t know what to expect. ‘Analytics’ was a word that has always been assigned to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In most interviews, he denied accusations of only looking at the numbers. However, an interesting number is 11 — that’s how many trades the former Wall Street commodities trader already pulled off in his short executive career with the Vikings.
Once Again, Irv Smith Is Injured.

The Vikings entered Week 8 as one of the healthiest teams in the league. They have lost a few players due to injuries, like first-rounder Lewis Cine, who fractured his leg in London against the Saints. Receiver Olabisi Johnson tore his ACL in the preseason and is also missing the season on injured reserve. Coming into the Week 8 matchup, of all 53 players on the team, only Jonathan Bullard missed the game because of an illness.
Vikings Podcast: Scary Smith

Coming into the season, Sam and I did a prediction podcast episode. I don’t think either of us thought Minnesota would be sitting at 6-1, but here we are. Both of us are happy to be wrong. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – our humble Vikings podcast – we offer a very brief assessment of the most recent game.
Za’Darius Smith Breaking Packers Hearts

Back in March, the Green Bay Packers made a rather predictable move. Saving over $15 million in cap space, the Minnesota Vikings rival cut edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Eventually, he would sign with the Vikings, and it’s been one of only many things that have gone wrong for Green Bay this season.
Vikings Players Reactions to Win Over ARI

Week 8 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings continued their hot streak, making it five wins in a row and moving to a 6-1 record. A 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals got the job done and saw the Vikings take a commanding lead at the top of the north division in the NFC.
Pat McAfee Loves the Vikings, You Should Too

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a media titan and his soundbites often draw national attention. In a recent show he discussed the hot start for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s hard to not get behind his emotions. There’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t expected...
