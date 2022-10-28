COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO