Newberry County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County Inmate Death

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Owners of Mr. Mattress are looking at ways to save their building after a car crashed into it. The store suffered damage but the driver was not seriously hurt.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Family remembers six-month-old found dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
MAULDIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police Department is hiring officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is hiring officers! Salaries range from $48,000-$78,000 with a $5,000 sign on bonus. Each officer gets a take-home patrol vehicle. Other perks include overtime and extra-duty employment and bonus’ based on eligibility. For more information, call (803) 545-3550 or (803) 545-3552.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
CAYCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Former deputy sheriff arrested for assaulting inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff. Harris is charged with assault and battery in the third degree. Deputies say they were alerted to an incident that happened Oct. 24 when Harris shoved an...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

