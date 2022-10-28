Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
abccolumbia.com
Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
abccolumbia.com
Chester funeral home owner arrested for tax evasion, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center, was charged with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, the Chester County funeral owner did not charge Sales Tax on all items sold from...
wach.com
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
WYFF4.com
Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Inmate Death
An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Owners of Mr. Mattress are looking at ways to save their building after a car crashed into it. The store suffered damage but the driver was not seriously hurt.
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
WIS-TV
Family remembers six-month-old found dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
WIS-TV
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of Florence as the victim in Saturday’s pedestrian crash. Rutherford said, “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident.”. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Department is hiring officers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is hiring officers! Salaries range from $48,000-$78,000 with a $5,000 sign on bonus. Each officer gets a take-home patrol vehicle. Other perks include overtime and extra-duty employment and bonus’ based on eligibility. For more information, call (803) 545-3550 or (803) 545-3552.
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy sheriff arrested for assaulting inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff. Harris is charged with assault and battery in the third degree. Deputies say they were alerted to an incident that happened Oct. 24 when Harris shoved an...
