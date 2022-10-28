Read full article on original website
Find Your Community at This New Climate Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Springfield Civic Engagement Working Group to host virtual roundtable Thursday
SPRINGFIELD — The newly appointed Working Group on Civic Engagement will be hosting a virtual roundtable Thursday, where members hope to hear from residents about existing barriers they believe prevent them from accessing resources provided by the city’s municipal government. The 15-member group was appointed by City Council...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
Worcester Hosting Public Hearing on Spectrum Cable Services
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Cable Television Advisory Committee is holding a public hearing on cable television services provided by Charter/Spectrum. The meeting is Nov. 9 at 6 PM in the Esther Howland Chamber at City Hall. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the City hired a consultant to review...
Hadley Trader Joe’s union, management plan negotiations this week in Northampton
HADLEY — Trader Joe’s United, an independent union of Trader Joe’s workers, will start negotiating an initial contract for employees at the Hadley store and a location in Minneapolis Thursday and Friday at Smith College in Northampton. Employees at the Hadley store voted 45-31 July 28 to...
Amherst Town Council to hold special meeting over incident between police, youths
AMHERST — Town Council intends to discuss at a special meeting Tuesday evening the “disputed facts” surrounding a July 5 police response involving nine youths that resulted in a video being widely shared on the internet. A draft motion filed Oct. 17 seeks to refer the matter...
Should Springfield be the new Mass. capital? Poll respondents say no
A quirky poll question Monday, wedged between serious policy issues surrounding the MBTA and the governor pardoning marijuana convictions, found more than half of Bay Staters are against moving the state capital from Eastern to Western Massachusetts. Some 52% of respondents in a new poll released Monday by the University...
Politics and the City: A community at odds — Question 5 has residents divided
WORCESTER — At the Hope Avenue/Webster Street roundabout Thursday morning, about half a dozen people cheered as cars and trucks honked in support of signs to vote “no” on Question 5, the Community Preservation Act. “We can’t afford another tax on a tax,” Kathleen Roy, a neighborhood resident who had organized the event, said. “We’re all having to cut back to get through this winter. Another tax on a tax is not what we need.” ...
Sidewalks and bicycle lanes on Route 9 planned in Amherst
AMHERST – Bicycle lanes and sidewalks on a section of Route 9 will be created thanks to a $755,000 state grant, municipal officials announced on Oct. 26, that includes improvements for pedestrians to cross the street. The MassWorks grant will help fund new sidewalks and bike lanes on both...
Chicopee Chamber of Commerce welcomes new leader who hopes to unify businesses after 2 difficult years
CHICOPEE – The past two years have been a struggle for businesses which dealt with COVID-19 shutdowns, a lack of workers and then inflation, so Melissa Breor is now hoping to rebuild connections between owners, offer professional training and encourage more ventures to open in the city. Breor took...
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
How to attend: Kamala Harris will rally for Healey Wednesday in Boston
The statewide Massachusetts Democratic candidate slate will gather in Boston Wednesday alongside Vice President Kamala Harris for a Get Out The Vote Rally in a last-minute bid to boost turnout in communities of color. Doors open to the public at 3:30 p.m. at Roxbury Community College. The rally, which starts...
iheart.com
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters
WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
FEMA covers $7.7 million in Baystate COVID-19 staffing costs
SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Medical Center will be reimbursed $7.7 million by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the costs the medical center incurred hiring temporary staff to treat the influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Tuesday. “FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Baystate...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 2 Longmeadow, claims Western Mass. Class A championship (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- No. 1 Ludlow defeated No. 2 Longmeadow in the Western Massachusetts boys soccer Class A final on Tuesday, 2-1, completing their title defense as the regional champions.
