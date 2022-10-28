ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardwick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Politics and the City: A community at odds — Question 5 has residents divided

WORCESTER — At the Hope Avenue/Webster Street roundabout Thursday morning, about half a dozen people cheered as cars and trucks honked in support of signs to vote “no” on Question 5, the Community Preservation Act. “We can’t afford another tax on a tax,” Kathleen Roy, a neighborhood resident who had organized the event, said. “We’re all having to cut back to get through this winter. Another tax on a tax is not what we need.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sidewalks and bicycle lanes on Route 9 planned in Amherst

AMHERST – Bicycle lanes and sidewalks on a section of Route 9 will be created thanks to a $755,000 state grant, municipal officials announced on Oct. 26, that includes improvements for pedestrians to cross the street. The MassWorks grant will help fund new sidewalks and bike lanes on both...
AMHERST, MA
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters

WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
WESTFIELD, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy