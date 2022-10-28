WORCESTER — At the Hope Avenue/Webster Street roundabout Thursday morning, about half a dozen people cheered as cars and trucks honked in support of signs to vote “no” on Question 5, the Community Preservation Act. “We can’t afford another tax on a tax,” Kathleen Roy, a neighborhood resident who had organized the event, said. “We’re all having to cut back to get through this winter. Another tax on a tax is not what we need.” ...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO