ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Rihanna Unveils “Lift Me Up” Visual

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Uw10_0iqe1MTV00
Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Rihanna’s return to music is an emotional one. After fans were able to sit with the new melancholic ballad, “Lift Me Up,” for a bit, the Fenty entrepreneur released its accompanying visual on Friday (Oct. 28).

The Autumn Durald Arkapaw-directed video focuses on Rih, isolated on a beach with a bonfire burning, as she speaks of needing guidance from an intangible source. “Burning in a hopeless dream/ Hold me when you go to sleep/ Keep me in the warmth of your love/ When you depart, keep me safe/ Safe and sound,” she sings with the waves crashing ashore around her.

For the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack’s lead single—which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who plays T’Challa—the visual includes scenes from the forthcoming sequel. Most of the scenes show the women in the Black Panther’s life—his mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), his love, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and close friend, Okoye (Danai Gurira)—despondent and visibly grieving as they come to terms with life without him.

Tems, co-writer on the single, revealed in a statement, “After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Reporters who have attended the advanced screening of the film did confirm that the song, when heard in its proper context, is even more heart-wrenching than it seems. With that, many are already predicting the record will at least earn Rih an Oscar nomination in 2023.

Watch the full, earnest “Lift Me Up” visual below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comKanye West Responds To Q-Tip's Support Of The Jewish CommunityLupita Nyong'o To Star In 'A Quiet Place: Day One'Jewish...
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
SVG

The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief

Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Vibe

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed Intimissimi tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Christmas Comes Early With New Music From Rihanna, SZA, dvsn, And More

Though Alicia Keys and Def Jam artists Coco Jones and Mikhala Jené are getting a head start on the holiday season, others are basking in their return to the spotlight. After a six-year hiatus, Rihanna finally dropped new music, and it’s an endearing ballad with a purpose. Meanwhile, SZA teased more new music from her long-awaited sophomore album. Underrated singer-songwriter Leven Kali shared his first new project since 2020’s HIGHTIDE and DRAM premiered another record from his forthcoming album, What Had Happened Was. Whether you’re in the mood to deck the halls, work on your karma, get out of the...
Vibe

Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?

After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again. Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear" Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday PartyJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy “I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before...
Vibe

Vibe

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy