Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
mailplus.co.uk
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
Soccer-Two pub owners in Germany to boycott screening World Cup games
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Two pub owners in Germany will not be showing matches from the Qatar World Cup, saying they took the decision from "an ethical standpoint" given the Gulf state's record on human rights.
‘I don’t want any part of it’: the Wales fans shunning Qatar’s World Cup
Ethical, logistical and financial concerns see supporters staying away, despite it being their team’s first World Cup since 1958. Imagine being a Wales fan and not going to the World Cup. It is the first time they have qualified since 1958, which was so long ago that the goal that knocked them out was scored by an unknown teenager called Pelé. Sixty-four years later and it is Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Rob Page looking to set the world on fire. What a time to be alive! Except, for some Wales fans, they are going to pass, thanks very much.
LGBT Fans Boycott World Cup As FIFA Stays Quiet
FIFA’s silence is pushing fans away from the 2022 World Cup. LGBT soccer fan groups are boycotting the tournament — which takes place between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 — due to FIFA’s stance regarding Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT community. Homosexuality is illegal in the country — and, if prosecuted, Muslims could face the death penalty.
mailplus.co.uk
