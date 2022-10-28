Ethical, logistical and financial concerns see supporters staying away, despite it being their team’s first World Cup since 1958. Imagine being a Wales fan and not going to the World Cup. It is the first time they have qualified since 1958, which was so long ago that the goal that knocked them out was scored by an unknown teenager called Pelé. Sixty-four years later and it is Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Rob Page looking to set the world on fire. What a time to be alive! Except, for some Wales fans, they are going to pass, thanks very much.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO