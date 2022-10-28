ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ben Affleck Cozies Up in Knit Sweater & Nike Dunk Low ‘Dark Driftwood’ Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XM30_0iqe0TRZ00

Ben Affleck was photographed out in Los Angeles in a perfect fall outfit featuring neutral tones with colorful Nike sneakers today.

The Academy Award-winning star wore a cream-colored knit sweater worn overtop a plain white tee. Over both layered tops, Affleck styled a boxy zip-up tan jacket, the hue mirroring the khaki color of his pleated trousers.

Going incognito, the male slipped on black aviator-style shades and carried an iced coffee, making for the perfect accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZThD_0iqe0TRZ00
Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California. 28 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The actor stepped into a tan, green, and blue Nike Dunk Low ‘Dark Driftwood’ with black stitching surrounding the iconic swoosh. The low-top pair created a fully streamlined look utilizing various shades of blue, allowing Affleck to smoothly layer versatile wardrobe pieces together ahead of the cooler fall months.

Sneakers like Affleck’s are go-to’s any time of the year, with standard monochrome white pairs often swapped for darker or tonal colors in the fall months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVql7_0iqe0TRZ00
Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California. 28 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Affleck’s “everyman” style often features versatile footwear and clothing that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time. The “Argo” actor’s formal attire frequently includes classic brown or black leather lace-up loafers. Similar hues appear in lace-up combat and chukka boots he wears while off-duty. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in similar tonal and neutral colors with pops of color, hailing from brands including Kenneth Cole and Bally.

PHOTOS: Discover more men’s fashion inspiration from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s

Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels

On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels

No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral.
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Goes Casual-Chic In Sweatpants & Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers for Date-Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner swapped her usual all-black attire for a casual ensemble while out with her partner Corey Gamble in Los Angeles today. The dynamic superstar duo was a coordinated cozy couple for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Footwear News

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Dramatically Pops in Fiery Red Ballgown at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Kelly Rowland served red-hot drama during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived on the WACO Theater Center’s red carpet with husband Tim Weatherspoon, wearing a sweeping Monsoori gown. Styled by Elly Karamoh, the bold sleeveless number featured a ruched sweetheart neckline with a wrapped waistline, before flaring into a ballgown skirt with two large rounded tiers. Rowland’s ensemble was complete with black velvet elbow-length gloves, as well as a diamond lariat necklace, rings and floral drop earrings for added glamour — which she embraced on the carpet with numerous poses. When it came to footwear, the “Curse of Bridge...
Footwear News

Footwear News

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy