FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided
Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties
Entergy moratorium ends Tuesday, power may be shut off for residents who haven’t paid overdue bills
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
New Orleans pair sentenced for burglary of Mobile motorcycle dealership
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
We’re Putting Kids in Maximum-Security Prisons. In America.
New Orleans Housing Authority opens voucher program wait list
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
OIG says juvenile jail director rarely worked and made guards watch his dog
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location
Brake tag crackdown has New Orleans drivers lining up
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 14