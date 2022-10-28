Read full article on original website
Related
The pleasures of performance with artist Lacey Lennon
With work that spans performance and video but remains rooted in photography, Lennon functions as part conductor, part witness. In this photo essay, Naima Green accompanies the artist on her morning spiritual to Kenneth Hahn and back to the studio.
Fstoppers
A Historic Moment for Landscape Photographers: The NLPA Book Is Here, and It's Stunning
Historic? Really? Allow me to justify. Despite 2021 being their inaugural year, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards have already earned a reputation among the landscape photography community as a bastion against the powerful influences of social media on the art form. Their recently published awards book. better described as a...
yankodesign.com
This tiny wooden cabin revamps remote working & is a boon for frazzled employees
Charlie Hammond spent years working in London’s start-up culture, which led him to feel perpetually exhausted and stressed. He knew he needed to get away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city, and he finally zoned in on the West Coast. He moved to Los Angeles since it provided not only the comfort of a big city but also quiet access to nature. His time in LA, and the peace of mind he acquired there, inspired him to provide a similar experience to other frazzled workers!
Comments / 0