The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO