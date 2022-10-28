ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

GIANT to donate record number of turkeys, chickens to food banks

CARLISLE, Pa. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of six regional food banks that will benefit from a record number of turkey and chicken donations from a grocery store chain. The GIANT Company plans to donate more than 13,000 turkeys and chickens to community partners...
CARLISLE, PA
cbs19news

Virginia State Police tips for celebrating Halloween safely

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers that if they plan to celebrate with alcohol, to not drink and drive under any circumstance. Officials state that Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Honoring Veterans: Service Dogs of Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Service Dogs of Virginia helps place furry friends with the veterans who need them most. The organization is currently training nearly two dozen Labrador retrievers to help veterans readjust to civilian life. In 2018, it began its PTSD program and has since placed seven...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Fall back could impact sleep schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Gift helping UVA students participate in residential experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More University of Virginia students will be able to participate in the university’s residential experience thanks to a gift. According to a release, UVA President Jim Ryan recently announced a substantial investment in a fund that provides opportunities for more students to participate in the residential experience.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA increasing partnerships with local businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA is forging partnerships to support local businesses - especially small, women owned and minority, or SWAM, businesses. UVA President James Ryan created the Local Economy Work Group last year to find how UVA can better impact the community. They recommended a plan to increase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Powerball jackpot grows again

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.2 billion for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday. This comes after no ticket in the country matched the numbers drawn on Monday night. The Virginia Lottery reports more than 146,000 tickets sold in the Commonwealth won some prize...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

New CEO announced for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia has a new CEO. According to a release, Kate Lambert has been named the new leader of the area organization. “Kate has demonstrated leadership in our clubs for more than a decade, leaning into our mission, building...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

HVAC companies team up to support BRAFB, people in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area HVAC companies are teaming up to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Albemarle Heating and Air, Beck Cohen, Jones Heating and Air, Monticello Air, Restoration 1, and W.E. Brown will be kicking off the Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive on Tuesday.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville VFW Hosts Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a Trunk-Or-Treat on Sunday, inviting the community to join in the festivities. This event started in October 2020, when social distancing was still in place. However, the organizers enjoyed decorating their vehicles so much that it just stuck. VFW wants to continue to be involved with the community and especially with the younger generations.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia residents must file a 2021 tax return to receive a $250 rebate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a 250-dollar rebate, 500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was yesterday, Oct. 31st . So, where's the money?. According to the department of taxation, people are eligible if...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Swords into Plowshares holds community engagement discussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The planning team for the organization, "Swords into Plowshares," held a community engagement get-together Sunday evening. The meeting started with a discussion about the lawsuit involving Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Dr. Andrea Douglas, the center's executive director, shared where they stand in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Grant funding available for dam safety projects

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dam owners across Virginia can now apply for grant funding to keep their structures safe. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is now accepting applications for the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. According to a release, there are...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

One killed, two hurt in weekend crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

