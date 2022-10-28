Read full article on original website
GIANT to donate record number of turkeys, chickens to food banks
CARLISLE, Pa. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of six regional food banks that will benefit from a record number of turkey and chicken donations from a grocery store chain. The GIANT Company plans to donate more than 13,000 turkeys and chickens to community partners...
Care Fair to offer information on services for elderly, family caregivers
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Older residents and caregivers in Nelson County are invited to attend an event on services and options to help keep loved ones in their own homes. Here to Stay in Wintergreen will be hosting the Nelson County Care Fair on Nov. 10 at the...
Virginia State Police tips for celebrating Halloween safely
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers that if they plan to celebrate with alcohol, to not drink and drive under any circumstance. Officials state that Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the...
Honoring Veterans: Service Dogs of Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Service Dogs of Virginia helps place furry friends with the veterans who need them most. The organization is currently training nearly two dozen Labrador retrievers to help veterans readjust to civilian life. In 2018, it began its PTSD program and has since placed seven...
Fall back could impact sleep schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
Gift helping UVA students participate in residential experience
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More University of Virginia students will be able to participate in the university’s residential experience thanks to a gift. According to a release, UVA President Jim Ryan recently announced a substantial investment in a fund that provides opportunities for more students to participate in the residential experience.
UVA increasing partnerships with local businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA is forging partnerships to support local businesses - especially small, women owned and minority, or SWAM, businesses. UVA President James Ryan created the Local Economy Work Group last year to find how UVA can better impact the community. They recommended a plan to increase...
Powerball jackpot grows again
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.2 billion for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday. This comes after no ticket in the country matched the numbers drawn on Monday night. The Virginia Lottery reports more than 146,000 tickets sold in the Commonwealth won some prize...
UVA forming partnerships to support local businesses owned by minorities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA President Ryan has created the local economy work group last year to find out how UVA can better impact the community. They recommended a plan to increase the number of products from local businesses that UVA sells. And to double partnerships with minority businesses.
New CEO announced for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia has a new CEO. According to a release, Kate Lambert has been named the new leader of the area organization. “Kate has demonstrated leadership in our clubs for more than a decade, leaning into our mission, building...
Charlottesville Black Arts Collective looking for local artists for 'Blackity Black Black'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective has announced a call for artists for an exhibition called “Blackity Black Black,” which is set to take place at the McGuffey Art Center in March 2023. The application for participation is currently open through Jan. 15. Blackity...
HVAC companies team up to support BRAFB, people in need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area HVAC companies are teaming up to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Albemarle Heating and Air, Beck Cohen, Jones Heating and Air, Monticello Air, Restoration 1, and W.E. Brown will be kicking off the Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive on Tuesday.
North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
Charlottesville VFW Hosts Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a Trunk-Or-Treat on Sunday, inviting the community to join in the festivities. This event started in October 2020, when social distancing was still in place. However, the organizers enjoyed decorating their vehicles so much that it just stuck. VFW wants to continue to be involved with the community and especially with the younger generations.
VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
Virginia residents must file a 2021 tax return to receive a $250 rebate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a 250-dollar rebate, 500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was yesterday, Oct. 31st . So, where's the money?. According to the department of taxation, people are eligible if...
Swords into Plowshares holds community engagement discussion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The planning team for the organization, "Swords into Plowshares," held a community engagement get-together Sunday evening. The meeting started with a discussion about the lawsuit involving Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Dr. Andrea Douglas, the center's executive director, shared where they stand in the...
Grant funding available for dam safety projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dam owners across Virginia can now apply for grant funding to keep their structures safe. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is now accepting applications for the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. According to a release, there are...
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
