ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 7

Mark Tenneson
3d ago

I'd like to know what purpose PFAS have in products in the first place? Why are they necessary and what did we do before PFAS were in products years ago? How many of these products are coming from China? And why should it be the responsibility of our businesses to test for them? Why isn't this stuff seized at port before it even gets into the country? Shouldn't that be the responsibility of the EPA or some other agency? Who isn't doing their job?

Reply(2)
10
Related
themainewire.com

Maine Emergency Rental Assistance Ending As Funding Dwindles

The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, a short-term program designed to protect Maine renters from the economic harm caused by government lockdowns, will run out of funding in November. “Based on our current estimates we believe program funding will expire by the end of November 2022,” MaineHousing Communications Director Scott...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities

Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPFO

Maine school districts get $13 million for 'clean' school buses

PORTLAND (WGME) – The EPA has awarded more than $13 million to 13 Maine school districts to be used for "clean" school buses. Monday, the U.S. EPA regional administrator, as well as members of the Ogunquit-Wells district, celebrated the funding. The district is receiving 11 new, electric, zero-emission buses.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Some Maine towns have changed congressional districts since the last election

MAINE, USA — The 2020 U.S. Census shows Maine's population grew by 2.6%. With the census comes a new congressional district map. The only county affected this decade is Kennebec, with a dozen towns changing districts. If you live in Augusta, Chelsea, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Manchester, Readfield, or Winthrop, you have shifted from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy