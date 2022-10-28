Read full article on original website
Mark Tenneson
3d ago
I'd like to know what purpose PFAS have in products in the first place? Why are they necessary and what did we do before PFAS were in products years ago? How many of these products are coming from China? And why should it be the responsibility of our businesses to test for them? Why isn't this stuff seized at port before it even gets into the country? Shouldn't that be the responsibility of the EPA or some other agency? Who isn't doing their job?
themainewire.com
Maine Emergency Rental Assistance Ending As Funding Dwindles
The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, a short-term program designed to protect Maine renters from the economic harm caused by government lockdowns, will run out of funding in November. “Based on our current estimates we believe program funding will expire by the end of November 2022,” MaineHousing Communications Director Scott...
NECN
Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities
Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
Protect Maine Elections submits signatures to ban foreign government interference with elections
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election day is just one week away. With tens of thousands of votes already in, a secure election is top of mind for Maine voters and legislators. State Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D - Hancock) was joined by other legislators at the Maine State House Tuesday morning to talk about a growing problem with state elections.
wabi.tv
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Competitive energy referendums could be on the ballot next year
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eighty thousand signatures for the Our Power referendum are now at the Maine Secretary of State's Office. “Eighty thousand conversations about a vision for a new energy future,” one speaker at a press conference on Monday said. Our Power said it collected signatures from across...
A scorecard on Maine’s health indicators shows many challenges besides COVID
MAINE, USA — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health challenges raged on. Substance use in Maine surged and obesity rates continued to tick upward. Fatal drug overdoses in the state set records in 2020 and 2021, and are on track to do so again. Smoking rates have fallen...
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Maine Department of Labor encourages more women to pursue construction careers
MAINE, USA — After graduating from high school, many students look into other options rather than attending college. Programs like apprenticeships can be a great option for those wanting to pursue a career in trades. The Maine Department of Labor runs its own apprenticeship program, and folks running the...
Inflation, abortion top political talking points ahead of Maine election
PORTLAND, Maine — In the last days before Election Day, Maine's Republican and Democratic parties, and their candidates, are hammering away at what they consider to be the key issues. For Republicans, it's inflation and what they say is Gov. Janet Mills' lack of action in fighting it. On...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
wabi.tv
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to run out soon says MaineHousing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are slated to run out within the coming weeks. The program was given $350 million in 2021 to help eligible Mainers cover the cost of their rent. Over the summer, those who run the program realized funds would be...
The 207 Interviews | Meet the candidates for major office on Maine's 2022 ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — We are one week away from Election Day and to help you familiarize yourself with the candidates running for major office in Maine, the 207 team sat down with each of them. Embedded below are interviews with the candidates running for Congress in Maine's first and...
WPFO
Maine school districts get $13 million for 'clean' school buses
PORTLAND (WGME) – The EPA has awarded more than $13 million to 13 Maine school districts to be used for "clean" school buses. Monday, the U.S. EPA regional administrator, as well as members of the Ogunquit-Wells district, celebrated the funding. The district is receiving 11 new, electric, zero-emission buses.
Some Maine towns have changed congressional districts since the last election
MAINE, USA — The 2020 U.S. Census shows Maine's population grew by 2.6%. With the census comes a new congressional district map. The only county affected this decade is Kennebec, with a dozen towns changing districts. If you live in Augusta, Chelsea, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Manchester, Readfield, or Winthrop, you have shifted from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2.
Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys
MAINE, USA — The crisis in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor is worsening, with jailed defendants waiting as long as six weeks to be assigned an attorney and some parents of children who have been removed from home lacking a lawyer days before scheduled hearings, emails obtained by The Maine Monitor show.
