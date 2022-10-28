'Shantaram' Actress Sujaya Dasgupta Talks 'Dream Role','Humble' Co-Star Charlie Hunnam, and 'Nightmare Versus Fantasy' in Episode 5 (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
ETOnline.com
'Special Forces' Mark 'Billy' Billingham Recalls Being Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Bodyguard (Exclusive)
Special Forces star Mark "Billy" Billingham is gearing up to test celebs to their limits. In the new Fox series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Mel B and more celebs will be put through 10 days of rigorous military training, which will include physical, mental and emotional challenges. The goal? To survive all 10 days of Billingham's bootcamp without quitting.
Popculture
Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmare-inducing horror keeps it in the family by seizing the #1 spot on streaming
We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning
Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
What Issues? J Lo Forces A Smile At Brunch With Ben Affleck As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front, stepping out for an afternoon date in the wake of rumors that their nearly three-month marriage is already on the rocks. The newlyweds went out to brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills, hitting the town instead of opting to stay home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Star in Baggy Netflix Sequel
There were a number of reasons the employees at the Bryant & May match factory wanted to strike in 1888: They were fined for trivial offenses, berated for small errors and paid abysmally for hours of grueling labor. But above all, their owners were killing them. A change in production methods — switching from red phosphorus to white — increased the company’s profit and poisoned the match factory employees. The women and girls developed phosphorus necrosis, a disease that caused engorged abscesses in the mouth and fatal brain damage. Enola Holmes, the protagonist of the quick-witted and fanciful eponymous YA book series, doesn’t...
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Hilary Swank reveals that her 'miracle' twins are due on her late father Stephen's birthday
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed that her twins are due on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday. The 48-year-old actress' father died in October of last year.
Behind the “Pot”-Filled Meaning of The Musical Youth’s 1982 Hit “Pass the Dutchie”
Jamaican trio the Mighty Diamonds released their slow burning “Pass The Kutchie” in 1982. Kutchie (also spelled “Kouchie” or “Koutchie”) is slang for a pot that holds marijuana, which is meant to be passed around. The pot “pot” was something the kids in the British group The Music Youth, aged 11 to 15 at the time, could not reference when they covered the song that same year, so “Dutchie,” a traditional Jamaican cooking pot, was used as the alternative in their version.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Myers is unmasked in nightmare fuel ‘Halloween Ends’ BTS image
Horror’s most terrifying villain has finally seen his mask lifted with a harrowing behind-the-scenes image posted of Michael Myers from Halloween Ends. The long-running series trope of Myers never being unmasked, or only with his face still obscured by darkness, continued during Ends as the franchise finally saw its final resting place. But a thorough look behind the mask has been presented to fans in the form of a behind-the-scenes image from the makeup artists. If you have trypophobia, look away.
