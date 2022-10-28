Read full article on original website
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'From Scratch'
A paranormal reality show and multiple mystery series are also trending on the streaming service.
New Netflix Halloween Movie Dominating the Charts Week of Its Release
Spooky season is in full swing, so it comes as little surprise that a new Halloween movie is dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 14, and bringing a bit of spooky magic to the mix, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is enjoying plenty of success, so much so that it has climbed to the top of the Top 10.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 24
Find out what's new on Netflix this week, and what's leaving this week as well.
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022
This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
The 8 best movies coming to Netflix in November
Check out the great romantic thriller "The Bodyguard" or Jason Momoa in the fantasy adventure "Slumberland."
12 movies you need to check out on Hulu in November 2022
The documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, the Morocco-set drama The Forgiven starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, and Bruce Willis’ Wrong Place are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in November. There are also more Hulu originals, plus anniversary presentations of I Know What You Did Last Summer, 8 Mile, Adaptation, and 28 Weeks Later. Here are the 12 most notable movies streaming on Hulu this month.
Friday the 13th Prequel in Development as TV Series From Bryan Fuller
Halloween may have ended earlier this month, with legendary slasher Michael Myers drawing his last breaths in a film released in theaters and on Peacock, but one of Michael's most prolific successors is ready to make a bloody comeback. The world of Friday the 13th is ready for an "expanded prequel" from creator Bryan Fuller, and Peacock is going to be home to the goings on at Crystal Lake, the first new installment in the Friday franchise since a much-maligned reboot in 2009. It's a sign that the series, which had been in legal limbo for years after the original screenwriter Victor Miller successfully terminated the copyright transfer of the first movie's screenplay, is ready to return.
1899: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series
Inside of Netflix's mysterious new series, 1899.
