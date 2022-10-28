Halloween may have ended earlier this month, with legendary slasher Michael Myers drawing his last breaths in a film released in theaters and on Peacock, but one of Michael's most prolific successors is ready to make a bloody comeback. The world of Friday the 13th is ready for an "expanded prequel" from creator Bryan Fuller, and Peacock is going to be home to the goings on at Crystal Lake, the first new installment in the Friday franchise since a much-maligned reboot in 2009. It's a sign that the series, which had been in legal limbo for years after the original screenwriter Victor Miller successfully terminated the copyright transfer of the first movie's screenplay, is ready to return.

