Marjorie Taylor Greene warns companies that stopped donations to 2020 election deniers: You won’t ‘be forgotten’

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday fired a warning shot to companies that halted donations to GOP 2020 election deniers after the Capitol riot, saying their decision is “not going to be forgotten.”

“This is something that they should all know,” Greene told former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, while appearing on his show on Wednesday. “That’s not going to be forgotten by a whole bunch of my Republican colleagues.”

Major corporations halted their political donations in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, with many promising not to support the 147 lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election.

However, those companies have largely resumed PAC spending since, donating millions to candidates who continue to deny the legitimacy of President Biden’s election.

Greene on Wednesday promised investigations into these companies as Republicans appear poised to take control of the House after November’s midterm elections.

Fortune 500 companies appear to be anticipating such a move from a Republican-controlled House and have begun retaining major law firms with GOP relationships, according to Axios.

