'No Idea Who He Was': Kanye West Was Able To Gain Access Into Sketchers Office Because Receptionist Thought He Was The 'Gardener'

From billionaire to gardener? Kanye West was mistaken as a member of the Sketchers office landscape crew by a receptionist who did not recognize the famous musician when he showed up at the brand's headquarters unannounced, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper's self-proclaimed keen sense of high fashion allowed him to be mistaken for the hired help, leaving the receptionist to give him access inside the Sketchers office on Wednesday in Manhattan Beach, CA.

The mix-up happened after West was dropped from his Adidas partnership in the wake of his antisemitic comments.

"When Kanye walked into the building at Skechers, the receptionist had no idea who he was," a source revealed to The Sun on Ye's surprise visit.

"They let him in the building because they thought he was the gardener," the insider added. West was promptly kicked out of the office after being let in by the receptionist.

The effort fell short with Sketchers joining the ever-growing list of companies who refuse to work with West on the heels of his far-right statements and stunts.

Brands willing to stand up to the hateful rhetoric spewed by West have been commended for their accountability towards brand ambassadors and partnerships, while others like Adidas and Spotify haven't received similar praises.

Adidas received major backlash over dragging its feet to cut ties with the disgraced musician. His Yeezy line has partnered with the German brand for years. Fans threatened to boycott Adidas and Yeezy in light of the drama.

Since being nixed by Adidas , West's controversial school, Donda Academy, announced they were shutting down for the remainder of the school year in an email that was sent to parents — only to change its tune hours later.

As if his antisemitic rhetoric wasn't vile enough, West has taken to publicly smearing the mother of his children during a nasty divorce and custody battle.

Claiming Kim is withholding his children's whereabouts from him, as well as throwing a fit over her decision to not enroll their four kids at the Donda Academy, West has revved up his attacks against his former wife as she distances herself further from him .

Ye's inner circle is reportedly fearing the rapper is on the verge of a psychiatric break with his antics.