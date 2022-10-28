ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

'No Idea Who He Was': Kanye West Was Able To Gain Access Into Sketchers Office Because Receptionist Thought He Was The 'Gardener'

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
From billionaire to gardener? Kanye West was mistaken as a member of the Sketchers office landscape crew by a receptionist who did not recognize the famous musician when he showed up at the brand's headquarters unannounced, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper's self-proclaimed keen sense of high fashion allowed him to be mistaken for the hired help, leaving the receptionist to give him access inside the Sketchers office on Wednesday in Manhattan Beach, CA.

The mix-up happened after West was dropped from his Adidas partnership in the wake of his antisemitic comments.

"When Kanye walked into the building at Skechers, the receptionist had no idea who he was," a source revealed to The Sun on Ye's surprise visit.

"They let him in the building because they thought he was the gardener," the insider added. West was promptly kicked out of the office after being let in by the receptionist.

The effort fell short with Sketchers joining the ever-growing list of companies who refuse to work with West on the heels of his far-right statements and stunts.

Brands willing to stand up to the hateful rhetoric spewed by West have been commended for their accountability towards brand ambassadors and partnerships, while others like Adidas and Spotify haven't received similar praises.

Adidas received major backlash over dragging its feet to cut ties with the disgraced musician. His Yeezy line has partnered with the German brand for years. Fans threatened to boycott Adidas and Yeezy in light of the drama.

Since being nixed by Adidas , West's controversial school, Donda Academy, announced they were shutting down for the remainder of the school year in an email that was sent to parents — only to change its tune hours later.

As if his antisemitic rhetoric wasn't vile enough, West has taken to publicly smearing the mother of his children during a nasty divorce and custody battle.

Claiming Kim is withholding his children's whereabouts from him, as well as throwing a fit over her decision to not enroll their four kids at the Donda Academy, West has revved up his attacks against his former wife as she distances herself further from him .

Ye's inner circle is reportedly fearing the rapper is on the verge of a psychiatric break with his antics.

Related
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
