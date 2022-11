The Boston Red Sox find themselves at a crossroads. They have several key players set to enter free agency this offseason, including players that were key parts of their last World Series team back in 2018. Meanwhile, they have holes throughout the roster, with major questions in the rotation, bullpen, and behind the plate. That last place finish in 2022 may not be an aberration if they cannot fix the roster.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO