UCLA women’s soccer adds to streak with senior day victory over Washington

Through joyful tears, the Bruins capped off senior day celebrations with their fourth consecutive win. Outshooting its opponent by a margin of 21-2, No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (17-1, 9-1 Pac-12) secured a 3-0 victory over Washington (9-6-3, 3-6-1) at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Sunday, marking the program’s seventh straight victory over the Huskies.
UCLA football smashes Stanford in career night for Zach Charbonnet

This post was updated Oct. 30 at 10:00 p.m. With seconds remaining in a scoreless third quarter, Zach Charbonnet took the handoff. The senior running back immediately found a hole and took it up the middle before juking out a defender, bouncing off another and breaking a third tackle to leave nothing but open space between himself and the goal line as he secured his second hat trick of the season.
UCLA swim and dive beats Utah, sweeps three events in record-breaking meet

After a meet up north, the Bruins came home with a win and a record-breaking performance in the 200-meter breaststroke. No. 20 UCLA swim and dive (2-0,1-0 Pac-12) traveled to Salt Lake City this past Friday to compete against Utah (0-4, 0-4). The blue and gold scored 175 points to beat its competition by 50 points and extend its all-time record to 8-0 against the Utes.
UCLA men’s water polo stumbles with double overtime loss to Cal

This post was updated Oct. 30 at 9:50 p.m. The Bruins never trailed during regulation, but still left the pool with their second loss of the season. No. 1 UCLA men’s water polo (19-2, 1-1 MPSF) lost to No. 2 California (17-1, 2-0) in double overtime by a score of 10-9 at Spieker Aquatics Center.
USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording

The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
