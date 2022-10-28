Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
KFOX 14
Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
KFOX 14
KFOX14 goes ghost hunting at the Double Eagle in Old Mesilla; what did we find?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You may be familiar with the Double Eagle Restaurant in Old Mesilla, New Mexico for its delicious steaks or rich history, but what you may not know is that it’s believed to be haunted for more than a century. In a special Halloween...
KFOX 14
The Upper Valley Farmers and Artist Market held its 5th Annual Halloween event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People looking to shop local this weekend had a chance do so while in their best Halloween get-ups as the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market held their 5th Annual Halloween event. Natalie Viramontes owner of Valley Farms New Mexico was just one of...
KFOX 14
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
KFOX 14
Western Playland to get major change after being bought out by Traders Village
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott, El Paso leaders announce opening of new Spectrum service center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
KFOX 14
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD's Hopes and Dreams 2.0 asks community's feedback on district's strategic plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District is launching its Hopes and Dreams 2.0 listening sessions. The first session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin High School’s magnet gym to continue conversations about the future of the district with stakeholders from every feeder pattern.
KFOX 14
Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
KFOX 14
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
KFOX 14
El Paso county attorney to prosecute case against DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales moved forward Tuesday to go to trial. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal filed a Notice of Intent to Proceed in the Removal of the District Attorney at the El Paso County Courthouse. Notice Intent...
