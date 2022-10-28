ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
