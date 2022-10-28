Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnny H. Green – Graveside Services 11/4/22
Johnny H. Green, 81 of New Boston, Illinois, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 4, at Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of arrangements where memorials may be left to the FurEver Friends.
Harold M. Salmon – Services 11/3/22
Harold M. Salmon, 85 of Aledo, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation prior to services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, or FurEver Friends. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ellen Irene Mathilda Bangson – Services 11/3/22
Ellen Irene Mathilda Bangson, 104, a resident of Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Moline, Illinois formerly of New Windsor, Illinois passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living. A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. Burial is in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Calvary Lutheran Church and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Eagles Suffer Heartbreaker, Rockets Roll, Harriers Advance to State
Mercer County came up an extra point short and fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 27-26 in overtime in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at George Pratt Memorial Field. The Golden Eagles led 14-13 at halftime thanks to an Owen Relander 98 yard kick off return on their first possession and a 47-yard Colby Cox to William Frederickson pass play. Mercer County took the lead 20-13 with 4:42 left in the game but their failure to convert the extra point proved costly. The Saints took the ball and marched down the field and scored with :55 left to tie the game. Mercer County scored on a Frederickson 5 yard run but one again failed to convert the extra point. Central Catholic matched that score kicked the extra point to win the game.
Mercer County Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.2 Percent
The Mercer County unemployment rate is down to 3.2 percent. The number is for September and is three-points lower than the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment numbers are also lower year over year in Henry, Henderson, Knox, Rock Island and Warren counties.
Aledo Times Record Storefront Empty
It appears the Aledo Times Record storefront has been vacated in downtown Aledo. Mayor Chris Hagloch says the building was emptied last week. He says he understands there will still be a newspaper, but they won’t have a downtown office presence. The paper was founded in 1894 and is now owned by Gannett.
WRMJ Interview: ‘History-Making’ Year For Cline, Orion-Sherrard Boys Soccer
Orion-Sherrard boys soccer head coach Rick Cline joined Sportsline Saturday. Orion-Sherrard won a regional championship in boys soccer for the first time in program history in 2022. They finished the year 21-4-3.
Former Matherville Village Employee’s Theft & Official Misconduct Trial Moved To Later This Year
An update in the case of a former village of Matherville employee charged in a theft investigation. A three-day bench trial was scheduled to begin today (Monday) for 70-year old Roland E. Hartman, but the matter has now been reset for Dec. 27 in Mercer County Circuit Court. He faces Class X and Class 1 felony charges of theft and a Class 3 felony of official misconduct. Hartman was arrested in Dec. 2021. A press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation “revealed a pattern of long terms theft in excess of $100,000.” Hartman has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on bond.
