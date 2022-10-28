Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Construction worker hit by car after falling from work site
A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said. Construction worker hit by car after falling from …. A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck...
How to adjust our body clocks as daylight saving time ends
"The Sleep Doctor" Dr. Michael Breus joined NY Living to talk about the end of daylight saving time this year and how we can prepare our bodies for that. How to adjust our body clocks as daylight saving …. "The Sleep Doctor" Dr. Michael Breus joined NY Living to talk...
Rainy Halloween on tap in NY, NJ
The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening. The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening. Mostly sunny skies can be expected in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. $1 billion Powerball jackot up...
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The “Trick-or-Streets” initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs. ‘Trick-or-Streets’ aims to keep kids safe on Halloween. Thousands of families...
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating. Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. $1 billion Powerball...
Four family members die in Bronx blaze
The deadly fire broke out in a home in Unionport Sunday morning. The deadly fire broke out in a home in Unionport Sunday morning. An estimated $1 billion is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. Village Halloween Parade celebrates...
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem
Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. There was a standing ovation Sunday for Butts along with sadness on the faces of many in the congregation. Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem. Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime...
Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event
The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in the streets of Greenwich Village Monday night. About 60,000 participants walked up more than a mile stretch of Sixth Avenue for this year’s festivities. Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event. The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in...
A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor
Blood Manor, now in its 19th year, may just be the scariest haunted house in New York City. It's also the perfect warmup act for Halloween. Even before you enter blood Manor, there are scary people outside to frighten the $40-a-pop ticket holders. A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor.
NYC Halloween decorations to check out
NEW YORK (PIX11) – There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in New York City, and if you’re looking to make the most out of the spooky night, we’ve got you covered. Bethany Braun-Silva, a parenting and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Monday to dish on some of the wickedly cool places in the area with Halloween decorations worth checking out. Watch the video player for more.
PIX Panel talks the key issues ahead of elections
Voters are concerned about the economy and threats to democracy ahead of crime, according to an Emerson poll. Voters are concerned about the economy and threats to democracy ahead of crime, according to an Emerson poll. Chance of rain late in the day on Halloween. While temperatures will be mild,...
Tasty Day of the Dead dishes to try
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For some cultures, after Halloween comes the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Traditionally celebrated in Mexico, family and friends remember their loved ones who have passed with decor, libations and food. Amy Labelle, a lifestyle expert and the co-owner of Labelle Winery, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the holiday and sample some dishes. Watch the video player for more.
The 15th annual Bushwick Film Festival returns fully in person
The Bushwick Film Festival is here and it’s back to normal. The 15th annual event is fully in person. After 2 years of virtual and hybrid presentations, the screenings will only be live. CEO and Founder Kweighbaye Kotee expresses that while over 1000 films from 40 countries are submitted...
NYC forecast: quiet, mild start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While much of Halloween was pleasant and dry, some light rain will move in late at night when most of the trick-or-treating is over with. As we flip the page into November, there may still be a lingering shower early on Tuesday, but the next few days will be quiet and on the mild side.
Sunny afternoon skies bring mild start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will drift away from the area Tuesday morning as high pressure works its way later in the day. Mostly sunny skies can be expected in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid- to upper 60s in the suburbs.
