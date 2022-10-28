Read full article on original website
McKinney teenager pleads guilty to murdering his mother
The grisley death of Stacy Barney happened in the family’s home January 3rd, last year. Adam Barney was 15 then. He’s 17 now. He now admits he used a hammer to beat his mother and used his hands to choke her.
dallasexpress.com
Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter
State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
Inmate escapes from Seagoville federal prison
The manhunt is on in Dallas County where a prisoner escaped from the federal lock-up in Seagoville Monday. There’s no word on how he did it but inmate Salvador Gallegos slipped away from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Trans Woman Who Died in Custody Disputes Autopsy Results After Requesting Independent Examination
After receiving the results of an independent autopsy, the family of a transgender woman who died while in custody is calling for criminal charges to be brought against first responders involved in the encounter. The case that garnered national attention centers on an incident where police were called to a...
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
Man killed by Dallas police identified
The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy. Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park Sunday.
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
KWTX
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said. The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.
Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Bond set for Nestor Hernandez, accused of Methodist shooting. Could he post it?
DALLAS — A Dallas County magistrate set bond for Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers inside Methodist Hospital. Hernandez's bond is set at $3 million: one million for the charge of aggavated assault against a public servant, and two million for the charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
Gunman, bystander wounded in shooting with police in South Dallas
Two people are in the hospital after a man and Dallas police engaged in a gunbattle a few blocks from Fair Park Sunday night. Police got a call about a man with a gun on Metropolitan Avenue.
fox4news.com
Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them
DALLAS - Dallas police shot a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park. Bystanders say the man pulled...
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
AOL Corp
Gang member sentenced to 75 years for 2020 killing of Arlington Martin High School student
A gang member was sentenced on Friday to 75 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of an Arlington Martin High School student on a Fort Worth street. Adrian Robinson, 21, was sent to prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty on Thursday on the charge of organized criminal activity-murder in the death of 17-year-old Cheyenne Moore on Jan. 12, 2020.
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed
The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
