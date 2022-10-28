ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter

State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them

DALLAS - Dallas police shot a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park. Bystanders say the man pulled...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed

The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
DALLAS, TX

