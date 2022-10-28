Read full article on original website
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
Charts suggest the market has more upside through the end of the year, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
Economic slowdown will force automakers to end price hikes, predicts fmr. Ford CEO
Former Ford CEO Mark Fields give his October auto sales reaction and the impact of rising interest rates and chip shortages on the industry. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
FCC commissioner calls for ban on TikTok
CNBC's Julia Boorstin on an FCC commissioner calling for a ban on TikTok. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman: I believe the action will be in individual stocks, not the averages
Leon Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Family Office, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down why he prefers individual stocks over averages like the S&P 500. "I really don't like the S&P that much," Cooperman tells CNBC.
We still believe in AMD's future potential, but near-term results make it difficult to see
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed lowered expectations on after the closing bell Tuesday. The stock initially dropped in after-hours trading before reversing and rising 4% as investors took solace in AMD's year-over-year revenue advance in Q3. Unfortunately, we don't see much in the report to indicate any let-up in the near-term of the troubles facing the semiconductor industry.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
How oil giant Aramco is using drones at its biggest oil facility
Aramco is using high-tech drones to detect emissions and conduct surveillance at its flagship Abqaiq plant. CNBC Dan Murphy takes a rare look inside.
Homebuilders say they're on the edge of a steeper downturn as buyers pull back
Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
European markets head for a positive open as investors focus on the Fed's next move
European markets are heading for a positive open as global investors focus on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes. Many on Wall Street are looking...
Cramer's lightning round: Manulife is not a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Here's what the inverted yield curve means for your portfolio
When shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long-term, which is known as yield curve inversions, it’s one signal of a future recession. "The yield curve is not perfect, but it does better in general than standard forecasts," said Robert Barbera, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Financial Economics.
Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into his Twitter takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Gold edges higher ahead of key Fed rate verdict
Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although investors were focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve outlook on future pace of interest rate hikes as the central bank's policy meeting concludes later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.13 per ounce,...
Stocks slip on Monday as Dow looks to close out its best month since 1976
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were poised to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.5% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 60 points lower, or roughly 0.2%. Markets...
Twitter tells worried employees their vested shares will be paid in coming days
Since Elon Musk closed his purchase of Twitter on Oct. 28, employees worried they would be fired or laid off before their stock options vested in early November. However, according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, managers told Twitter employees they will be paid for the newly vested shares starting Nov. 4.
Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in U.S. crude stocks
Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S....
