KGO
49ers' Christian McCaffrey hits TD hat trick in breakout game vs. Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made his presence felt in an unexpected way early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. On second-and-8 from the Rams' 34-yard line with 12:10 left in the second quarter, Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw to McCaffrey in the right flat. McCaffrey caught it behind the line of scrimmage and rolled to his right before looking deep down the right side for wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
KGO
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS -- - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's "C" on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following a mistake-filled Oct....
KGO
Dolphins trade for Broncos LB Bradley Chubb, 49ers RB Jeff Wilson
The Denver Broncos traded outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphinson Tuesday for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last year. The Dolphins also sent running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Denver for a 2025...
KGO
Las Vegas Raiders look to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss
NEW ORLEANS -- First-yearRaiderscoach Josh McDaniels, fresh from a lengthy postgame meeting with team owner Mark Davis after Las Vegas' first shutout loss in nearly eight years, was only five words into his media conference when the room went dark. Someone had leaned on a light switch. The lights going...
