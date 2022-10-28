Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
Rollnbros food truck has a burger made on a homemade bun with secret sauces
LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. This is a burger made from scratch at Rollnbros food truck. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
Once a month you can find La Cabana Food Truck at Food Trucks for a Cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. La Cabana is serving up authentic Mexican food. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
D’Lites Ice cream truck is serving healthy ice cream options at Food Trucks for a Cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— D’Lites mission is to offer the finest selection of products to meet customers dietary needs. The ice cream is low in sodium, sugar, fat and carbohydrates. It is cholesterol free, and a healthier alternative to regular ice cream. For more information visit the website.
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
One seriously hurt, shooting at Hub City Inn
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shooting around 2:00 a.m. at Hub City Inn on 5201 Avenue Q., the Lubbock Police Department said. No arrests had yet been made. Keep checking everythinglubbock.com for more updates.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
GoGo Giri food truck has a chicken sandwich with homemade slaw
LUBBOCK, Texas—Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. GoGo Giri food truck was started by two Texas Tech college students and they serve up homemade slaw and more. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
A Lubbock man Caused Police to try Calm Him Down During Transport
A Lubbock teenager tried escaping police custody multiple times over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on Saturday, October 29, after reports of an altercation. KAMC news reported that 18-year-old Justin Eli Casias was in an argument with his girlfriend and had taken possession of her father's wallet.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
Malina is our KLBK Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Malina as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 31. Reach out to LAS to adopt Malina at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Malina!
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
