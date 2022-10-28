Read full article on original website
Olay x Stanley Launch The Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit For Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Moisturizer
Olay is partnering with Stanley to launch The Ultimate Thirst Trap kit, featuring Olay's new Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Moisturizer. The limited-edition kit available on Cyber Monday includes Olay skin care products, an Olay x Stanley Adventure Quencher 40 oz. and a hydration themed sticker to personalize the Quencher. The Quencher comes in a blue glow color inspired by the gel moisturizer.
Recap: MakeUp in New York
This year’s MakeUp in New York hosted 3,453 attendees and more than 120 exhibitors, confirming a strong return for beauty events. The Global Cosmetic Industry editorial team walked the show floor. Here, they share some of the highlights. (More show highlights, as well as finds from the recent Luxe Pack Monaco event can be found on Page 34.)
Saks Launches Beauty Recycling Program With TerraCycle
Saks has launched its Saks Beauty Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle to give empty beauty containers a second life through Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the United States. Customers can mail in their eligible empty beauty containers by using prepaid shipping labels that are downloadable via...
Oxy Skin Care Acne Treatments Now Dermatologist-recommended
Oxy Skin Care's entire line of acne treatments is now dermatologist-recommended and delivers gentle & soothing skin care. Amid the pandemic, consumers are showing more interest in clinical brands, which account for 34% of skin care category sales in the United States, per 2022 NPD data. About the range:. The...
Debut Sustainable Packaging for Beauty
A slew of sustainable packaging innovations have landed in the industry to keep waste from ending up in landfills and waterways. From using bio-based materials like wood to ensuring that the recycling of the packaging is effortless for users and won’t wreak havoc in the recycling stream, manufacturers of sustainable beauty and personal care packaging have stepped up their efforts to protect the planet without compromising functionality and design.
Skin Care Outlook 2023
With 2023 knocking on the door, we’re delving into some of the most impactful factors we can expect to see in the skin care realm next year: customized products and mass market convenience; body care that delivers self-care; Japanese beauty tapping into the skinimalism trend; skin-care-savvy consumers turning to clinical brands; innovative ingredients with a strong sustainability story; the burgeoning ingestibles and men’s skin care markets; and brands committing to healing humankind from the inside out.
Next-wave Beauty Ingredients
2022 has witnessed a resurgence of ingredient technology launches, including materials that were put on pause amid the pandemic. As we wrap up the year, we look at the latest introductions that will shape product innovation in 2023 and beyond. Climate-ready Beauty. Addressing the impacts of environmental aggressors continues to...
Pai Skin Care is Now a Certified B Corporation
Pai Skincare has announced its certification as a B Corp, reinforcing its commitment to high standards. Pai earned an overall score of 87.0 on the B Impact assessment, where the median score for ordinary businesses was 50.9. Deep dive: Read Pai founder Sarah Brown's insights into building a truly sustainable...
Element Eight Debuts With Oxygenated Skin Care Line
Element Eight is the latest entrant into the clinical skin care space, debuting a luxury skin care line powered by its proprietary oxygen delivery system. Developed by scientists and surgeons that study oxygen tissue repair, Element Eight’s products feature the company’s Oxygen Amplified Therapy (OATH), which is designed to retain and release concentrated oxygen into the skin.
