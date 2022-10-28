Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
WKRC
2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
Fox 19
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield Township. It happened around 10:13 a.m. on West North Bend Road near Greenfield Drive, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley. Kyana Lenon, 27, was driving east on West...
Fox 19
SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the woman who wasshot and killed while driving her car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Officials have identified the woman as Johanna Rox, 37. Police say she was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment after being shot but died at the hospital. Authorities...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
Fox 19
Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
Fox 19
Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms one of their investigators is responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum. Cincinnati police and fire crews were called to Eastern Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They received a report someone was trapped in...
Fox 19
Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Darke County Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of State Route 121 and Oliver Road to reports of a crash involving a single motorcycle. Darke County dispatchers confirmed that...
WLWT 5
Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning
CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
Fox 19
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Miami Township Tuesday was shot by an officer, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. Police shot the man, later identified as Joshua Amburgy, in the leg after he ran at officers with a...
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure
PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning. Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.
Fox 19
Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit. Court documents...
