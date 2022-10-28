Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Rollnbros food truck has a burger made on a homemade bun with secret sauces
LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. This is a burger made from scratch at Rollnbros food truck. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Once a month you can find La Cabana Food Truck at Food Trucks for a Cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. La Cabana is serving up authentic Mexican food. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
D’Lites Ice cream truck is serving healthy ice cream options at Food Trucks for a Cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— D’Lites mission is to offer the finest selection of products to meet customers dietary needs. The ice cream is low in sodium, sugar, fat and carbohydrates. It is cholesterol free, and a healthier alternative to regular ice cream. For more information visit the website.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Lubbock on Saturday, November 5
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater. According to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter, an opening ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m.
LCU to host 11th annual Lanier Theological Library Lecture
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host their 11th annual Lanier Theological Library Lecture on Thursday, November 3. According to a press release from LCU, the event lecture will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Margaret Talkington Center for Nursing Education’s W.R. Collier Auditorium.
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
‘So much hard work goes into this,’ Lubbock-Cooper junior wins big at State Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas – A junior from Lubbock-Cooper High School won big at the Texas State Fair with her pig, Buck. Kate Cooper said she has been around livestock her entire life and has showed pigs for as long as she can remember. She explained that one of her biggest goals has been to get a […]
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
In memory of Felipe, Andrew and Angelica: GoFundMe for Lubbock family
A GoFundMe account for the family of Felipe and Andrew Madrid including their mom Angelica Vasquez after they lost their lives. Lubbock Police responded to a shots-fired call and fire.
