ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Rollnbros food truck has a burger made on a homemade bun with secret sauces

LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. This is a burger made from scratch at Rollnbros food truck. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock

Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?

As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Once a month you can find La Cabana Food Truck at Food Trucks for a Cause

LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. La Cabana is serving up authentic Mexican food. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary

In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!

Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?

If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Lubbock on Saturday, November 5

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater. According to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter, an opening ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LCU to host 11th annual Lanier Theological Library Lecture

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host their 11th annual Lanier Theological Library Lecture on Thursday, November 3. According to a press release from LCU, the event lecture will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Margaret Talkington Center for Nursing Education’s W.R. Collier Auditorium.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy