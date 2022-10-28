Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
CNBC
Chartmaster says short Dow, buy S&P after Dow's outperformance
The traders discuss a call by Chartmaster Carter Worth of Worth Charting to short the Dow and buy the S&P. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
CNBC
Charts suggest the market has more upside through the end of the year, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
CNBC
'Nearly risk-free' I bonds now pay 6.89%—here's why they 'could still be a good investment'
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced Series I savings bonds — also known simply as I bonds — will pay a 6.89% annual interest rate through April 2023, down from the 9.62% the paid to those who purchased from May through the end of October.
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
J&J to buy heart pump maker Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it would buy heart pump maker Abiomed Inc (ABMD.O) in a $16.6 billion deal, its biggest in nearly six years, as the conglomerate seeks to boost its cardiovascular business.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock rose 16.6% to $2.63 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. Wynn Resorts WYNN stock moved upwards by 11.85% to $65.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.5 million, which is 314.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
tipranks.com
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?
Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Hilton, Harley-Davidson and others
(GOOGL) – Alphabet slumped 6% in the premarket after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Alphabet's Google unit saw its fifth consecutive quarter of slower sales growth, and its YouTube operation saw ad revenue drop for the first time since the company began breaking out the unit's results.
CNBC
Options Action: Uber options after earnings
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's happening in Uber options after earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Comments / 0