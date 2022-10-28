Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
Here's How the Karl Anderson/New Japan/WWE Crown Jewel Situation Was Resolved
The scheduling conflict involving Karl Anderson, WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has been resolved for this coming weekend. For those who missed it, here are the highlights — Karl Anderson (and Luke Gallows) signed a new WWE contract and arrived on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10 despite still being the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan. Instead of having him stripped of the title, it was reported that Anderson and Gallows would continue to appear at New Japan events up through Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January. But even though he was booked to defend the title at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka on Saturday, Anderson was still announced for a six-man tag match at WWE's Crown Jewel in Riyadh. Anderson rejected the New Japan booking on social media while NJPW officials continued to insist the match would go on as planned. All the while, insider reports indicated WWE and New Japan were on amicable terms over the situation and that Anderson's Twitter behavior was merely a work.
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
Vince McMahon Called Out For Stealing WWE Universal Title Idea
The Undisputed Universal Championship is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was created in 2016 following the WWE Draft and later unified with the World Title at SummerSlam this year. At the time of the title’s inception, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley stated that the Universal Championship was named after the company’s devoted fans, called the WWE Universe. Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich now has something else to say about the title.
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
Rene Dupree Thought Cody Rhodes Was “Entitled” During Early WWE Days
The Cody Rhodes who made his WWE debut in July 2007 was entirely different from the one who made a comeback in 2022. Rene Dupree, a former WWE star, recalled on his experience with Rhodes when “The American Nightmare” first appeared on Raw in a recent episode of his podcast, Cafe de Rene. Dupree suggested that the star was entitled and emphasized his inexperience.
Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity
For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
Cody Rhodes Describes His ‘Awful’ Physical Therapy Process
Cody Rhodes became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW after making his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself to the upper mid-card. Unfortunately, an injury put him on the shelf during that excellent return run. The...
More Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding Posted Online
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married on Friday. Yesterday, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter to post a bunch of photos from the ceremony. Fast forward to today where Drew McIntyre, who was one of Sheamus’ groomsmen for...
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
Brutus Beefcake Weighs In On The Acclaimed's Scissoring Craze
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make up The Acclaimed, and represent AEW as their current World Tag Team Champions. And in recent weeks, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken on a life of its own alongside their buddy Billy Gunn. So much so that even Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is weighing in. On the latest episode of "Good Karma Wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer had something to say on the craze that's been sweeping through AEW.
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
Backstage News On AEW’s Trick To Save Money
That sounds like a plan. There are a lot of things that go down throughout a wrestling show, including things that do not take place in front of the audience. That is the kind of thing that you see take place on any given show, but at the same time, it does not mean that you are seeing something take place as it seems. Now we know a bit more about how a major promotion makes this work.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. * Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) * 24/7 Title...
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
