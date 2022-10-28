ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

West Sider, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson Is Running For Chicago Mayor: ‘We Are Going To Bring A Revival To This City’

By Block Club Chicago Staff
Austin Weekly News
 4 days ago
Mr Freeze
4d ago

The Aldermen can't even run their districts, what makes them think they can run the whole city??? The westside looks terrible, and in some places it looks abandoned looking....with high crime! All these candidates seems like trash.

Chicago magazine

A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood

Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Urban Prep charter is revoked, loses takeover battle with CPS

Amid pleas and opposition, the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday, October 26, cleared the way for Chicago Public Schools to take over the storied Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The takeover came 20 years after Urban Prep was founded to educate, groom and mentor young Black males to give them a bright future.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

First responders teach Austin young people to fish

Forty Austin community members braved winter-like weather on Oct. 15 to attend the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) second annual Chicago-area “Fish with a First Responder” event at Columbus Park. Members of Chicago Firefighters Local 2, Chicago Police Sergeants Association, the 15th District CAPS Unit, Community Safety Team...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brandon Johnson, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s newest progressive challenger, contends she’s ‘disconnected ... with working people’

CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will run for Chicago mayor, adding another progressive challenger to the field of 2023 candidates and raising the prospect of a rematch between the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Johnson’s announcement early Thursday is not a surprise. At a recent...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Divvy, Working Bikes team up to train mechanics

Divvy and nonprofit Working Bikes are joining forces to teach Chicagoans how to be bike mechanics. Eight future mechanics have started a five-week course at Working Bikes, 2434 S. Western Ave., to learn basic bike repair skills, Executive Director Trevor Clarke said. Working Bikes repair manager Xail Hernandez leads the classes, teaching in English and Spanish, Clarke said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations

The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit. Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette

CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL

