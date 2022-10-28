SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say the investigation continues after an odor prompted an evacuation of a school Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to Lehigh Christian Academy shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown odor inside the school, according to a news release from township police. Crews from the Western and Eastern Salisbury fire departments investigated the source of the odor, believed to be from an HVAC system, police said.

