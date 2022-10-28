Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Man killed in fatal Lancaster County motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. Friday, October 28, on Route 222 North at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old male from Lititz, PA was operating a motorcycle Northbound on Route...
Lititz Man Dies Despite Witnesses Jumping Into Action, Giving CPR At Crash On RT 222: Police
Police arrived at the scene of a deadly crash on Route 222 to find two bystanders had jumped into action and were given CPR to a man, according to a release on Monday, Oct. 31. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township on...
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
Berks Burglar Beats Victim With Hedge Clippers Then Locks Herself In Car, Say Police
A would-be burglar in Berks County beat up her alleged victim with hedge clippers and then locked herself in the victim's car, according to authorities. Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, resisted officers as she was taken into custody outside a house in Caernarvon Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.
Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver
A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing
Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington, Delaware for aggravated menacing and other charges following an attempted stabbing that occurred on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the Total Wine & More business, located at 691 Naamans Road in Claymont,...
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck by car in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle near Trexler Park in Allentown on Sunday. John Nick, 77, was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive, the coroner said in a news release.
sanatogapost.com
New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire
NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues after odor prompted evacuation of school in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say the investigation continues after an odor prompted an evacuation of a school Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to Lehigh Christian Academy shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown odor inside the school, according to a news release from township police. Crews from the Western and Eastern Salisbury fire departments investigated the source of the odor, believed to be from an HVAC system, police said.
Former Baseball Player, 20, ID'd As Victim Of Weekend LanCo Crash
The 20-year-old former baseball player has been identified as the victim killed in a Rapho Township crash over the weekend has been identified. More than $23,200 had been raised for the family of Galvin Paniagua, of Hersey, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2 on a GoFundMe. The crash happened on state...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salisbury Township police chief retires
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The leader of a Lehigh County police force is retiring. Salisbury Township Chief Kevin Soberick is leaving after 27 years with the department. His last day is Tuesday, Nov. 1, the department said. Soberick joined Salisbury Township police in June 1995 as a part-time patrol officer....
skooknews.com
Police Looking to Identify Man Who Broke into West Mahanoy Township Fire Company
Mahanoy Township Police and members of the William Penn Fire Company are attempting to identify a man that broke into their fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company's social media, the pictured individual broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. Anyone who can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trio charged with homicide in killing of 2 men in Reading
READING, Pa. — A joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement authorities has led them to file homicide charges against three men in the shootings deaths of two people in Reading earlier this year. Emanuel Soto, Jonathon Rodriguez, and Darrian Kreitz were charged with criminal homicide in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Starbucks proposed for Milford Village in Bucks
MILFORD TWP., Pa. – The unified master plan for Milford Village — a 216-acre, mixed-use development in Milford Township, Bucks County — was granted conditional use approval Tuesday night by the township board of supervisors. The complex surrounds LifeQuest Nursing Center between Route 663 (John Fries Highway)...
NBC Philadelphia
Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized
Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
Comments / 0