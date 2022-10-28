ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

World Series: Tied 1-all, Astros-Phils resume after rainout

The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back by a day.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

How will fans choose between Phillies, Eagles on Thursday night?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night. Fans will have a tough decision to make. Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles? "I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 76ers docked second round draft picks by the NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

'He's loving it': Phillies fan, 5, goes viral with playful taunt of Astros fan during Game 1 of World Series

When the Houston Astros were up five runs against the Phillies during Game 1 of the World Series, an Astros fan, jokingly, said "Ha!" to Phillies fan Carson Wallace. Carson is 5 and had traveled from Warminster to Minute Maid Park with his older brother and his dad for the game. And he would soon have his revenge. And at the same time become the little hero of Phillies fans watching the game back home.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Rain forces MLB to postpone Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans ready for Game 3 on Tuesday after rain delay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Fans say they will be rearranging plans and finding all means necessary to make Game 3 against the Houston Astros after it was postponed because of the rain. Many came from all over to experience the Phillies in the World Series and were thrown a curve ball.Fans flooded out of Citizen Bank Park with ponchos, and all about an hour before the game was supposed to start. "So disappointing but we got a practice run so we know what we have to do now. So it's all good, it was meant to be and they get it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy