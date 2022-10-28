Read full article on original website
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly's infamously ornery sports fans, including one real close to home
WFMZ-TV Online
World Series: Tied 1-all, Astros-Phils resume after rainout
The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back by a day.
The end of the curse: A look back at the Phillies 2008 World Series
As the Phillies make another run at the World Series, many are looking back at the last time they won it all.
Justin Verlander flips off Philadelphia fans in viral video
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros went full villain as they arrived for Game 3 of the World Series. Video went viral of the Astros star Verlander giving Philadelphia fans the one-fingered salute as the Houston team bus pulled into Citizens Bank Park. Verlander was also seen flashing the bird...
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
TMZ.com
Justin Verlander Flips Off Phillies Fans Before World Series Game 3
Phillies fans made sure Justin Verlander got anything but a warm welcome when he showed up to the stadium for Game 3 of the World Series ... and the ace returned the favor by flipping them off!!. The playful moment went down when the Houston Astros' team bus made its...
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Philadelphia hit five home runs and Ranger Suarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Phillies crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead on Tuesday.
How will fans choose between Phillies, Eagles on Thursday night?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night. Fans will have a tough decision to make. Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles? "I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel...
Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of “Fly, Eagles fly,” fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL's only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local Phillies fans revved up about Game 3 of World Series, despite postponement
It's a lot of frenzy and fun down in South Philadelphia, and Phillies fans in the Lehigh Valley are now ringing in the month of November with championship baseball. "Let's Go Phillies!" longtime Phillies fan Jesse Parker shouted. The city of brotherly love was all prepared for Game Three of...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
WFMZ-TV Online
Many hard at work pumping up fans, selling merchandise as Phillies face the Astros in World Series
PHILADELPHIA - From the drummers outside the ballpark pumping up the fans to the dozens of rally towel wranglers inside the gate, hundreds of people are hard at work while these guys play in one of the biggest games Phillies fans have seen in years. Craig Milliken the dancing usher...
WFMZ-TV Online
Extra day added to the series means extra rest for a key Phillies pitcher
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Take two in Philadelphia for game three of the World Series on Tuesday night. The Fall classic having its scheduled adjusted by Mother Nature on Monday. The rain, a bit of a blessing in disguise for manager Rob Thompson and his Phillies squad. Taking the mound in...
FOX43.com
From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason
Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith founded Victus Sports, which has become the premiere bat maker for the MLB. But it all started in a Hummelstown garage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia 76ers docked second round draft picks by the NBA
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks...
'He's loving it': Phillies fan, 5, goes viral with playful taunt of Astros fan during Game 1 of World Series
When the Houston Astros were up five runs against the Phillies during Game 1 of the World Series, an Astros fan, jokingly, said "Ha!" to Phillies fan Carson Wallace. Carson is 5 and had traveled from Warminster to Minute Maid Park with his older brother and his dad for the game. And he would soon have his revenge. And at the same time become the little hero of Phillies fans watching the game back home.
Rain forces MLB to postpone Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.
Phillies fans ready for Game 3 on Tuesday after rain delay
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Fans say they will be rearranging plans and finding all means necessary to make Game 3 against the Houston Astros after it was postponed because of the rain. Many came from all over to experience the Phillies in the World Series and were thrown a curve ball.Fans flooded out of Citizen Bank Park with ponchos, and all about an hour before the game was supposed to start. "So disappointing but we got a practice run so we know what we have to do now. So it's all good, it was meant to be and they get it...
