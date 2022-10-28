Read full article on original website
Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire
Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
1 dead, 5 injured in east Denver shooting
Woman threw rocks at suspect's truck prior to fatal shooting, affidavit says
Police reports show suspects in deadly Boulder County carjacking attempt had eluded officers
Man seriously injured in Broomfield shooting
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
2 dead in early morning apartment fire in Lakewood
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect
Police searched an Aurora neighborhood in the dark for a man suspected of slaying four people in an overnight shooting before fleeing the scene. Unable to find him, they resumed “at first light,” launching drones, and finding what they believe is his vehicle, but not him. “He is certainly considered armed, and he is obviously dangerous,” Police Chief Dan Oates said in an early morning press conference on Sunday. Police...
Denver woman fatally shot by pursuit suspects
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
4 dead following domestic dispute in Aurora, Colorado home, police say
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
2 dead in southeast Denver shooting; victims identified
