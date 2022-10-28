ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

CBS Denver

Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire

Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.  The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 5 injured in east Denver shooting

DENVER — Officers are looking for three suspects after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Verbena Street and East Colfax Avenue, Denver Police Department said. Police said officers were investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Man seriously injured in Broomfield shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Broomfield, said Rachel Haslett, a public information officer with the Broomfield Police Department. The shooting occurred at a home near Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue, Haslett said. Officers were called to the home just after 1:30 a.m.,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in early morning apartment fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman and child were killed in a fire early Monday morning at Tiffany Square apartments in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). Ten other residents were injured in the fire at about 4:15 a.m. in the apartment building at 935 Sheridan Blvd. Seven people were treated and released. Three others were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect

Police searched an Aurora neighborhood in the dark for a man suspected of slaying four people in an overnight shooting before fleeing the scene. Unable to find him, they resumed “at first light,” launching drones, and finding what they believe is his vehicle, but not him. “He is certainly considered armed, and he is obviously dangerous,” Police Chief Dan Oates said in an early morning press conference on Sunday. Police...
AURORA, CO
CBS News

Denver woman fatally shot by pursuit suspects

A 21-year-old Denver woman driving with her mother north of Longmont early Sunday morning was fatally shot by at least one person from a broken-down vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. That vehicle had been involved minutes earlier in a police pursuit, according to a press release from...
DENVER, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday

ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
ALAMOSA, CO
KRDO

3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

4 dead following domestic dispute in Aurora, Colorado home, police say

Four people, including one woman and three men, were fatally shot in an Aurora, Colorado home early Sunday morning in a domestic dispute, Aurora Police Chief Daniel John Oats said in a news conference. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of “suspicious activity” at a home...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting Sunday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield

Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
BROOMFIELD, CO

