Patrick Peterson clowns Kyler Murray with video game celebration
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had some personal feelings come out in Sunday’s game against his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. In the third quarter of a 34-26 win for Minnesota, Peterson took a shot at quarterback Kyler Murray, specifically his video games hobby. Murray was intercepted deep down...
Rapid reactions: Sloppy Cardinals see problems resurface in loss to Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Arizona lost the turnover battle 3-1, with all of those cough-ups coming in the second half as head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s team tried to rally from another first-half deficit. Our Arizona Sports...
J.J. Watt picks up 1st sack as a father, points to cleat with son’s name
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt played his first game as a father Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and he found a way to commemorate the occasion. Watt donned cleats with his newborn son Koa James’ name, footprints and date of birth, which was Oct. 23. He tweeted a...
Turnover-filled half costs Cardinals in loss to Vikings
Kyler Murray threw two second-half interceptions, Arizona lost another possession on a muffed punt and the Cardinals ran out of time in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Arizona opened the second half scoring with a drive led by DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the latter of...
Report: Arizona Cardinals add ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a deal in the hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, but they did move quickly after it passed, agreeing Tuesday to sign veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Grugier-Hill asked for a release...
Track the deadline-day trades: Chubb to Dolphins, former Cards RB Edmonds to Broncos
Check back for more NFL trade action ahead of the 1 p.m. MST deadline on Tuesday. Here are all the of the deals from Tuesday morning up until the deadline:. Broncos trade OLB Bradley Chubb for picks, RB Chase Edmonds. The Denver Broncos traded pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth-round...
Cardinals’ Byron Murphy Jr. active, D.J. Humphries out vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals will have their starting cornerback tandem against a scary Minnesota Vikings receiving corps Sunday, as Byron Murphy Jr. avoided the inactives list. Murphy Jr. was listed questionable due to a back issue that kept him limited in practice on Friday. He, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton will...
DeAndre Hopkins nabs 1-handed catch in loss to Vikings
Last week’s 28-point first half against the New Orleans Saints remains a one-off for the Arizona Cardinals. Like the first six games of the year, Arizona’s offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings scuffled in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium — at least until the final Cardinals possession of the second quarter.
Phoenix Suns get 1st impression of new supersized Minnesota Timberwolves
PHOENIX — It’s always a good time when an NBA team goes outside the box and we aren’t exactly sure what the results of the experiment will be. Everyone will have their ranging opinions it, like when Mike D’Antoni’s 2019-20 Houston Rockets traded center Clint Capela in the middle of the season and fully committed to small ball, not playing anyone who would have qualified as a power forward or center 20 years ago.
HBO debuts new trailer ahead of Arizona Cardinals debut on Hard Knocks
HBO has released a trailer on Tuesday for the upcoming Hard Knocks series that will follow the Arizona Cardinals. The show premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will document the inner workings of the team through a stretch of the regular season. The trailer begins on a high note with...
Coyotes earn 1st win at Mullett Arena with victory over Panthers
TEMPE (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing...
5 schools from Pac-12 featured in College Football Playoff’s 1st rankings
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. The Pac-12 Conference featured five...
Herm Edwards lands back at ESPN after being fired by ASU
Herm Edwards has re-joined ESPN as an NFL and college football analyst six weeks after being fired as the Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach, the network announced Tuesday. The 68-year-old was let go on Sept. 18 after a loss to Eastern Michigan dropped ASU’s record to 1-2 on...
Suns’ Torrey Craig available vs. T-Wolves; Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson questionable
Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves had reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns’ Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) led their team’s respective injury reports, but both were deemed available to play pregame. Minnesota guard Jordan...
Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Cardinals face opportunity of season with 3 straight division games
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, four games back from where they stood through eight games a year ago, and yet are still firmly in the NFC West race. Their fate this season could hinge upon the next three games, as they face each of their division rivals starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Rodney Hudson ruled out for 5th straight game vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will not have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Hudson out on Monday for “at least” this week, which will be the veteran’s fifth straight missed game. Hudson is dealing with a knee...
Suns start Bismack Biyombo vs. Rockets with Deandre Ayton out
Center Bismack Biyombo will take center Deandre Ayton’s spot in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He will join the four regular Suns starters: Chris Paul and Devin Booker at guard, with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at forward. Ayton will miss...
Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse, Nick Bjugstad score in hard-fought loss to Rangers
TEMPE (AP) — One of Arizona’s biggest concerns against New York was the Rangers’ dangerous power play, led Mika Zibanejad. The Coyotes managed to kill off an early penalty, but were hit with another at a crucial junction. The puck ended up on Zibanajed’s stick and he made them pay.
Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022
For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
