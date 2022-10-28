ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Arizona Sports

Patrick Peterson clowns Kyler Murray with video game celebration

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had some personal feelings come out in Sunday’s game against his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. In the third quarter of a 34-26 win for Minnesota, Peterson took a shot at quarterback Kyler Murray, specifically his video games hobby. Murray was intercepted deep down...
Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona Cardinals add ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a deal in the hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, but they did move quickly after it passed, agreeing Tuesday to sign veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Grugier-Hill asked for a release...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Byron Murphy Jr. active, D.J. Humphries out vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals will have their starting cornerback tandem against a scary Minnesota Vikings receiving corps Sunday, as Byron Murphy Jr. avoided the inactives list. Murphy Jr. was listed questionable due to a back issue that kept him limited in practice on Friday. He, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton will...
Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins nabs 1-handed catch in loss to Vikings

Last week’s 28-point first half against the New Orleans Saints remains a one-off for the Arizona Cardinals. Like the first six games of the year, Arizona’s offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings scuffled in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium — at least until the final Cardinals possession of the second quarter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns get 1st impression of new supersized Minnesota Timberwolves

PHOENIX — It’s always a good time when an NBA team goes outside the box and we aren’t exactly sure what the results of the experiment will be. Everyone will have their ranging opinions it, like when Mike D’Antoni’s 2019-20 Houston Rockets traded center Clint Capela in the middle of the season and fully committed to small ball, not playing anyone who would have qualified as a power forward or center 20 years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Herm Edwards lands back at ESPN after being fired by ASU

Herm Edwards has re-joined ESPN as an NFL and college football analyst six weeks after being fired as the Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach, the network announced Tuesday. The 68-year-old was let go on Sept. 18 after a loss to Eastern Michigan dropped ASU’s record to 1-2 on...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Arizona Sports

Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022

For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
