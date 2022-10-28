ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cantrell repays city for $29K in flight upgrades

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the city for the approximately $29,000 in flight upgrades during official trips. That's according to NOLA.com , quoting Gilbert Mantaño, Cantrell's Chief Administrative officer.

Cantrell originally claimed the upgrades were legitimate city expenses for her safety, but the city attorney's legal opinion that the mayor had to follow the same rules as other city workers eventually led to the repayment.

Montaño says the $28,856.99 payment came from the mayor's personal account, and not a campaign account.

Cantrell's trips to Switzerland and France as the city experienced a homicide surge amid dwindling police officer numbers led to widespread criticism of her travel.

