Oklahoma City, OK

Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma’s history.

But there’s a unique partnership formed to educate Oklahoma students about the consequences of hate.

Oklahoma City was rocked by a deadly bombing in April of 1995. In all, 168 lives were lost at Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Decades before, the Tulsa Race Massacre claimed the lives of hundreds of African Americans, who died at the hands of white citizens.

Nearly 100 students learned the lessons from those fateful days on Friday.

“So I think our past is really, really dark,” said Ruby Yar.

Ruby is a ninth grader at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.

She absorbed what happened in her town and how antigovernmental sentiment and white supremacy motivated Timothy McVeigh to become a terrorist.

“I think it’s really interesting to be around these different memorials and learn from different perspectives on what happened these days,” said Yar.

That’s the mission of the Road to Remembrance.

It’s a partnership between the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum and Tulsa’s Greenwood Rising.

They are two of Oklahoma’s primary resources for education on personal responsibility, justice, healing, and forgiveness.

“The ninth graders are taking Oklahoma history,” said Stephen Evans, with the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. “It lays a foundation for their understanding [and] how they should be active in their communities.”

Through this first-year program, hundreds of ninth graders can recognize the importance of striving for understanding.

“I’m hoping that the more we learn and educate about it, the more we can grow as a community and grow together,” said Yar.

Mike
3d ago

Two terrible episodes in Oklahoma history. Students need to learn about all history, good and bad. There should be no restrictions on what can be taught in history classes.

