Hukum - brother of superstar Baaeed - returns to training in boost to trainer Owen Burrows as hopes grow that the colt can race again after injury that resulted in three screws being inserted into his hind leg

By Marcus Townend
 4 days ago

Trainer Owen Burrows has received a massive boost after his Coronation Cup winner Hukum returned to training.

The colt, bred and owned by Shadwell Stud, gave Burrows his first Group One win at Epsom in June but it was a bitter-sweet moment with an injury to the five-year-old emerging only an hour after the race.

Hukum, a brother to this season’s superstar Baaeed, subsequently had surgery with three screws inserted in a hind leg and it seemed likely he would be joining Baaeed in being retired to stud.

Hukum's win at Epsom in June was a bittersweet moment for trainer Owen Burrows after an injury emerged just an hour after the race

But Angus Gold, racing manager for Shadwell Stud, confirmed that Hukum had returned to Burrows with a view to racing on next year. Gold said: ‘It is too early to say what the plan is as he has only been back in training for two weeks.

‘If he comes right in time we could consider racing him in Dubai in the spring but it is more likely we will be keeping him for the turf season here next year.’

Lambourn-based Burrows, who previously had been a private trainer for Shadwell Stud, has enjoyed a successful first season as a public trainer, also winning the Group One Haydock Sprint Cup with Minzaal.

The colt - who it was thought would be put to stud - is targeting a return on the turf next spring

