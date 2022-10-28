ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Browns CB Newsome upset he won't face Bengals WR Chase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WI9yX_0iqdtt3m00

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Greg Newsome II didn’t try to hide his dejection or disappointment. He wanted to try and scare Ja’Marr Chase on Halloween.

Newsome’s chance to prove to the Bengals star wide receiver that he’s a top-flight cornerback has been postponed. Chase’s hip injury will keep him out of Monday night’s Cincinnati-Cleveland clash and Newsome isn’t happy about it.

“Oh, I was pissed, for sure,” Newsome said Friday when asked his reaction to learning Chase will sit out. “Yeah, definitely was looking forward to that matchup. Hopefully he gets well soon, but yeah, I was definitely mad. I was definitely upset.”

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that Chase’s injury could keep him out several weeks, depriving Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow of his best deep threat and sidelining one of the NFL’s most explosive playmakers. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.

While the Browns (2-5) did a solid job of containing him during his extraordinary rookie season (81 catches, 1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns) and won both games against the Bengals, Newsome apparently didn’t do enough to impress Chase.

During a social media appearance last offseason, Chase took a swipe at Cleveland’s secondary, saying “they all just talk crazy.” He did compliment Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, but noted that he doesn’t consider Newsome to be “elite.”

Newsome said he didn’t feel insulted, but filed the comment away for motivation.

“At the end of the day, whether he thinks I’m elite, it only matters what I think about myself,” Newsome said Friday. “No, I didn’t really feel too disrespected. I was just ready to prove it again this season. You know, we’ll get him next time.”

The loss of Chase would appear to give the Browns, who have lost four straight, a significant edge. But Cincinnati still has capable receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as well as versatile running back Joe Mixon, a dependable check-down target for Burrow.

Also, the Browns may again be without Ward, who remains in concussion protocol and will likely miss his third straight game. Ward had a 99-yard interception return for a TD — on a pass intended for Chase — in Cleveland’s 41-16 win over Cincinnati last season.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was surprised to hear about Chase’s injury. However, he doesn’t necessarily see the 22-year-old’s absence as an advantage for Cleveland.

“They have playmakers all over the place,” he said.

If Ward is out, Newsome and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will be mainly responsible for covering Higgins and Boyd, who may not have the same skill set as Chase but create problems all over the field.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Higgins has 31 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Boyd, who Newsome said is Cincinnati’s “best route runner out of the three,” has 29 receptions and also 455 yards with three TDs.

”He (Boyd) is the slot guy, so he gets a lot of targets inside,” Newsome said. “Great third-down type of guy. He’s one of those guys, when you always game plan Higgins and Chase, he seems to go off every single time. So that’s a guy you definitely gotta stay on every single time.

“And then with Tee Higgins, he’s a deep threat because of his length. So, he catches contested balls and still runs really good routes. They gotta great combination over there of very talented guys who can do different things.”

With increased playing time, Emerson has gained confidence and has begun making impactful plays. He’s still prone to mistakes if he gets caught out of position or peeking into the backfield.

Teams are throwing at him, and he expects Burrow to target him.

“That’s exciting, for me it is,” Emerson said. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m a competitor. I want to compete. That’s what I came here for, to compete and do my job.”

NOTES: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) returned to practice, but the Browns remained banged up heading into a critical division game. Along with Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), CB Greedy Williams (illness), TEs David Njoku (ankle) and Pharaoh Brown (concussion) and RG Wyatt Teller (calf) missed practice. ... DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps) and RT Jack Conklin (rest) rode stationary bikes during the portion open to media members.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky situation on his hands in the coming weeks when both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are healthy and ready to compete. Mayfield was the backup in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss to Atlanta, while Darnold is about to return to the 53-man roster after missing eight games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain — all of which will create a logjam at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Adam Zimmer, Bengals analyst, ex-Vikings co-DC, dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, she said. No cause was cited. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” Zimmer White wrote. Adam Zimmer was working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy. “We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Ohio snaps Buffalo's 5-game win streak behind Rourke's 5 TDs

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Sam Wiglusz had 131 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Buffalo 45-24 on Tuesday night. Rourke threw for three touchdowns in the first half to help build a 24-10 lead. Ohio took a 7-0 lead on its first possession when Rourke lofted it into the corner of the end zone to Wiglusz for a 16-yard score. The duo connected again from 5-yards out for Wiglusz’s ninth touchdown catch of the season. All six of Wiglusz’s catches came in the first half. Cam Dorsey had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ohio (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). The Bobcats defense forced three turnovers, including a strip sack with 13:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cole Snyder was 25 of 49 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Buffalo (5-4, 4-1), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy