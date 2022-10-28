Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street.
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.
