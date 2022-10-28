Read full article on original website
TWO ACCUSED CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED BY DINT
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Redding search for armed man after two juveniles robbed on Halloween night
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police are searching for an armed robber they say held up two juveniles at gunpoint Halloween night, and investigating if they same man approached a second victim a few minutes later. Redding police said the first incident happened at 8:39 p.m. Monday near the Sheraton Hotel,...
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County
TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
WANTED: Police search for violent assault suspect in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police say they are currently searching for a man suspected to be involved in a violent assault on Oct. 27. Redding police say they are currently searching for a man believed to be responsible for a violent assault last Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
Shasta County wife killer's writ of habeas corpus denied; prison sentence remains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County Judge ordered a local man, convicted of murdering his wife in 2012, to remain in prison to serve his sentence after his petition for writ of habeas corpus was denied on Tuesday. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA) said...
Transient arrested for fire near Cypress and Bechelli Tuesday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding transient was arrested Tuesday morning for an early morning fire that damaged a commercial building. According to the Redding Fire Department, firefighters were called to the area of 495 East Cypress Avenue for a structure fire just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived they...
UPDATE: Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Redding neighborhood
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 31, 10:15 PM:. Police officials released additional details regarding the closure on Foxtail Court in Redding on Halloween night. Officials with the RPD said they received a report that a young couple responded to the area, near Heather Lane, to visit friends. However, while in the parking lot, they told police they were confronted by a subject reportedly armed with a handgun.
1-lane traffic control in place in eastern Tehama County after logging truck rollover
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:43 P.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 32 in eastern Tehama County following a big rig rollover, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened about four miles east of the Butte County line. The crash was reported just before...
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
PG&E to look for dead trees by helicopter in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E will be doing aerial patrols in eastern Shasta County on Tuesday to check for dead and dying trees. The patrol is part of the utility company’s vegetation management program. A helicopter may be seen in the Whitmore, Millville and Palo Cedro areas where PG&E...
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
Wintu remains found in Redding construction site; why they're concerned about time
REDDING, Calif. — Wintu remains were found at a local construction site and tribe members say they were not given proper time to shift through the dirt to look for all of the remains. Arthur Garcia is the cultural resource manager for the Northern California Wintu Tribe. He is...
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show
On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
