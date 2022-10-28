He didn’t have a pleasant experience after his key fob broke…. Key fobs break, as you probably well known after owning a car for enough years. When they do and you’re away from home and a spare fob, that can be a bit of a problem. On some vehicles, there’s a blade key inside the fob and a physical lock you can use to get inside, plus a way to start the engine using that old-fashion key. That’s not the case with Teslas but thanks to the expensive electric cars being connected to a data network you’re supposed to have some help. However, actor Glenn Howerton claims he had a horrible time getting into his Tesla Model X when the fob died.

5 DAYS AGO