5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gizmodo
Porsche Put the Exhaust From a $161,000 Sports Car on a $12,000 Soundbar
If you prefer your home theater and audio gear to be invisible and out of sight in a room, you’ll want to move along, because the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is for those who want everyone to know they’ve spent $12,000 on a soundbar. It has Porsche written all over it—both literally and figuratively.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 499P LMH, 2023 Nissan GT-R: Today's Car News
Ferrari's first sports prototype in decades has been revealed. The car is the new 499P LMH racer that will be entered in the Hypercar class of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, meaning Ferrari is about to return to the top level of endurance racing for the first time in half a century.
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
US News and World Report
Down on Chips, Toyota Goes Back to Basics With Car Keys
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Actor Says He’s Done With Tesla
He didn’t have a pleasant experience after his key fob broke…. Key fobs break, as you probably well known after owning a car for enough years. When they do and you’re away from home and a spare fob, that can be a bit of a problem. On some vehicles, there’s a blade key inside the fob and a physical lock you can use to get inside, plus a way to start the engine using that old-fashion key. That’s not the case with Teslas but thanks to the expensive electric cars being connected to a data network you’re supposed to have some help. However, actor Glenn Howerton claims he had a horrible time getting into his Tesla Model X when the fob died.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
