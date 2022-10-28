Read full article on original website
Emporia State football Ranked in Coaches and Regional rankings
The Emporia State football team is back in the AFCA Top 25 this week. After a 42-14 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday, the Hornets are ranked 23rd. The win extended ESU’s winning streak to five games and are now 7-2 on the season. Out of the MIAA...
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of MIAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team advances to the second round of the MIAA post season tournament with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored their first goal in the 33rd minute of play. Angela Palmer scored on a header off a corner kick. Mackenzie Dimarco scored...
Emporia State University Career Services Fair coming Wednesday
The Emporia State University Career Services will be having an education fair Wednesday. The event will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. inside Webb Hall, located on the second floor of Memorial Union. This is the first of two fairs that ESU Career Services will be putting on...
Core of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute schedule begins this week
Emporia’s annual All Veterans Tribute Week activities begin this week. The activity list begins Tuesday with the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center, with the core of activities continuing through the Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Nov. 13. In between, some highlights include:
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
Sign ups now available for Salvation Army of Emporia Christmas assistance program
The enrollment period for the Emporia Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program is now open. Sign-ups will be accepted now through Friday, Nov. 11. Salvation Army of Emporia Captain Mylie Hadden says sign-ups will be first come first serve. Applicants will need to provide the following documentation to qualify for...
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
Fire danger, severe storms, heavy rainfall in forecast through upcoming weekend
Several kinds of weather are expected across the KVOE listening area through the rest of the week. Fire danger is increasing through Thursday as winds shift from northerly over the weekend to southerly and pick up speed the next several days. Outdoor burning is already strongly discouraged due to the drought, and it’s banned until further notice in Chase and Coffey counties.
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency
With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
AVILA MURDER: Arraignment ahead for Garcia in May
Arraignment is coming next spring in the case of an Emporia man accused of killing another over five years ago. Samuel Garcia will be arraigned May 4, barring schedule adjustments or other developments, after a preliminary hearing that started Monday. Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila near Emporia in...
Halloween festivities enjoyed by all in Emporia
Young ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more had a boo-tiful night for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Activities began in the late afternoon with the annual Boo in the Zoo at the David Traylor Zoo. More than 1,200 people passed through the zoo’s gates to collect some candy and interact with zoo staff, residents and right around 30-plus community organizations.
AVILA MURDER: Preliminary hearing to begin Monday in Garcia case; status hearings ahead this month for three co-defendants
A preliminary hearing is set to begin Monday for the alleged shooter in the Jesus Avila murder case from over five years ago. Samuel Garcia is currently set for a two-day hearing in Lyon County District Court. He’s officially charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement in Avila’s death. In prior testimony, several co-defendants have said Garcia was the gunman in Avila’s death in September 2017.
Hearings ahead in Lyon County District Court for cases involving allegations of mistreating dependent adult, attempted aggravated robbery
A preliminary hearing is on the Lyon County docket Wednesday for a man accused of aggravated battery and mistreating a dependent adult. Mark Pursifull is set to appear in court at 3 pm. Pursifull was formally charged after at least one alleged incident between Aug. 16-22. Case details have not...
Former Osage County woman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for role in developing Islamic State all-female unit
A woman with Osage County connections has received a lengthy sentence in federal prison for her role in developing terrorism. Allison Fluke-Ekren, age 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she led an all-female battalion in the Islamic State, including girls as young as 10 years old. Training sessions included use of automatic weapons, grenades and suicide belts.
DROUGHT: Ag producers in Chase, Greenwood counties eligible for emergency federal loans
Ag producers in two area counties can receive emergency credit for loans as the drought continues. The US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency has announced a natural disaster declaration so producers can meet various recovery needs connected to the ongoing drought, including replacing essential items like livestock or equipment, reorganizing a farm operation or refinancing certain debts.
AVILA MURDER: Garcia preliminary hearing underway
A preliminary hearing is underway for the alleged gunman in the Jesus Avila murder from over five years ago. Samuel Garcia faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement in Avila’s death. In prior testimony, several co-defendants have said Garcia was the gunman.
New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions
Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
