Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia State soccer advances to second round of MIAA Tournament

The Emporia State soccer team advances to the second round of the MIAA post season tournament with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored their first goal in the 33rd minute of play. Angela Palmer scored on a header off a corner kick. Mackenzie Dimarco scored...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University Career Services Fair coming Wednesday

The Emporia State University Career Services will be having an education fair Wednesday. The event will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. inside Webb Hall, located on the second floor of Memorial Union. This is the first of two fairs that ESU Career Services will be putting on...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Core of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute schedule begins this week

Emporia’s annual All Veterans Tribute Week activities begin this week. The activity list begins Tuesday with the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center, with the core of activities continuing through the Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Nov. 13. In between, some highlights include:
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night

The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday

At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday

Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fire danger, severe storms, heavy rainfall in forecast through upcoming weekend

Several kinds of weather are expected across the KVOE listening area through the rest of the week. Fire danger is increasing through Thursday as winds shift from northerly over the weekend to southerly and pick up speed the next several days. Outdoor burning is already strongly discouraged due to the drought, and it’s banned until further notice in Chase and Coffey counties.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency

With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

AVILA MURDER: Arraignment ahead for Garcia in May

Arraignment is coming next spring in the case of an Emporia man accused of killing another over five years ago. Samuel Garcia will be arraigned May 4, barring schedule adjustments or other developments, after a preliminary hearing that started Monday. Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila near Emporia in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Halloween festivities enjoyed by all in Emporia

Young ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more had a boo-tiful night for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Activities began in the late afternoon with the annual Boo in the Zoo at the David Traylor Zoo. More than 1,200 people passed through the zoo’s gates to collect some candy and interact with zoo staff, residents and right around 30-plus community organizations.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

AVILA MURDER: Preliminary hearing to begin Monday in Garcia case; status hearings ahead this month for three co-defendants

A preliminary hearing is set to begin Monday for the alleged shooter in the Jesus Avila murder case from over five years ago. Samuel Garcia is currently set for a two-day hearing in Lyon County District Court. He’s officially charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement in Avila’s death. In prior testimony, several co-defendants have said Garcia was the gunman in Avila’s death in September 2017.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Former Osage County woman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for role in developing Islamic State all-female unit

A woman with Osage County connections has received a lengthy sentence in federal prison for her role in developing terrorism. Allison Fluke-Ekren, age 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she led an all-female battalion in the Islamic State, including girls as young as 10 years old. Training sessions included use of automatic weapons, grenades and suicide belts.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

DROUGHT: Ag producers in Chase, Greenwood counties eligible for emergency federal loans

Ag producers in two area counties can receive emergency credit for loans as the drought continues. The US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency has announced a natural disaster declaration so producers can meet various recovery needs connected to the ongoing drought, including replacing essential items like livestock or equipment, reorganizing a farm operation or refinancing certain debts.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

AVILA MURDER: Garcia preliminary hearing underway

A preliminary hearing is underway for the alleged gunman in the Jesus Avila murder from over five years ago. Samuel Garcia faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement in Avila’s death. In prior testimony, several co-defendants have said Garcia was the gunman.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions

Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
EMPORIA, KS

