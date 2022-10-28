Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
kchi.com
Carroll County Drug Arrest
A Richmond resident was arrested Monday in Carroll County. Thirty-four-year-old Molly S Carroll was arrested at about 3:24 pm by State Troopers in Carroll County. The arrest was for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and pills. She was taken to the Ray County Jail.
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
KFVS12
Missouri lakes restocked with fish
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Carroll County
A Ludlow man was arrested Saturday in Carroll County. State Troopers arrested 21-year-old Hunter K Shipley for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right side of the road. He was processed and released.
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
qcnews.com
Cease, desist. NC candidate fed up with 'false' ads
Mudslinging between campaigns has been going on for months now, but one North Carolina candidate says he's fed up with the lies. Cease, desist. NC candidate fed up with ‘false’ ads. Mudslinging between campaigns has been going on for months now, but one North Carolina candidate says he's...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri lawmaker looking to introduce a bill that could remove firearms from those considered dangerous
(Missourinet) – A democratic lawmaker is looking to introduce a bill that could remove firearms from those considered dangerous. Democratic State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis County is planning on proposing a Missouri Red Flag Law to ensure those who pose a risk to themselves, or others won’t have access to firearms. He filed a similar bill in the 2021 and 2022 state legislative sessions, wanting to prevent persons from owning a firearm due to domestic violence protection orders.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
kttn.com
Bethany woman facing felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and harassment
A Bethany resident faces two felonies in Harrison County after allegedly operating a car without consent and breaking a window of a residence on October 28th. Thirty-six-year-old Devin Smithann Lacy has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for October 31st.
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman Health after her water broke […] The post State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
17-year-old Laweson teenager demolishes SUV on Route D
A 17-year-old Lawson girl was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned and hit a fence east of Lawson. The teenager was treated at the scene and released. The accident happened on Route D at Blue Jay Trail Circle as the SUV was westbound on...
KMZU
Concordia driver dies in rollover crash
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A Concordia woman is dead after a one vehicle crash in Morgan County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol said in a report, Amber T. Racicot, 23, crossed the oncoming lane of Route D, North of Sparrow Lane, ran off the West side of the roadway and overturned.
kcur.org
In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
Comments / 1