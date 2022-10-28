As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.

