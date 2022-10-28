Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
KSDK
Happening in the Lou: Schlafly Full Moon Festival & Chili Cook-Off
ST. LOUIS — Schlafly will be hosting the Full Moon Festival this Saturday, November 5, at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood from 3 – 9 p.m. It’s a celebration of all things fall. There will be a pig roast, several bonfires, live local music, retail vendors, and a chili cook-off featuring local chefs like Chef Cathy Jenkins, Chef & Owner of Cathy’s Kitchen.
advantagenews.com
105th Alton Halloween Parade winners
The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.
feastmagazine.com
Clementine’s new expansion in connects confections and community
A new chapter is in the works for Tamara Keefe and Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery. The owner of Missouri’s popular creamery recently announced the purchase of a 25,000-square-foot production facility. Located at 8014 N. Broadway, in the former location of the Fox River Dairy, the property is...
'He's super powerful': Meet the ghosts of the Fabulous Fox Theatre
ST. LOUIS — Throughout the month of October, the Today in St. Louis team has been showcasing different haunted places in the area for our “Spooky Spots” series. For our last instalment, we featured a landmark known as one of the most beautiful places in the Lou. Some might even say it's “fabulous!”
KSDK
Live in the Lou Sweepstakes: Winners chosen for Carrie Underwood ticket giveaway
ST. LOUIS — After weeks of country classics and trivia, our live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, has announced the first ever Live in the Lou sweepstakes winners, bringing the Carrie Underwood ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ concert ticket giveaway to a close. AEG is sending 20 of Show Me...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Halloween Parade Will Have Huge Participation Once Again
EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots. All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Many fun events featured this morning on Main Street in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – Many fun events will be experienced today across the region. Collinsville’s Main Street will host the annual Fall Festival. The event will offer fun for the whole family including carnival games, bounce houses, prize give-a-ways, trick-or-treating, and a chili cook-off. And the feature event during the day will be a kid's costume contest. To sign up for this contest, check out the ticket link above. You can find more information for the entire festival here: navchurch.org/fall-festival/
advantagenews.com
William BeDell Dance is Saturday
The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River will celebrate its 41st annual dance and auction on Saturday. November 5 will mark the day they hold the fundraiser, which will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall this year. The time is from 7-11pm. This...
KSDK
The story behind the haunted McPike Mansion in Alton, IL.
Alton, Illinois was ranked as one of the country's most haunted towns. So, I had to pay a visit to one of their spookiest landmarks. And I had one question. Can you show me the spirits?. In the summer of 1994, Sharyn Luedke came across an auction for McPike mansion.
This Illinois Restaurant Slices Up Delicious Pizza With a Heaping Side Order of Scary
Craving pizza? Papa Vito's Pizza in Belleville, Illinois serves delicious Italian food, but its paranormal experiences are what brings everyone back for seconds. I don't know about you, but eating pizza on Halloween night is a long-standing tradition in our home, and now that I discovered there is a haunted pizza place in Belleville, Illinois, I kinda want to go on a road trip tonight.
KSDK
Enter for your chance to win tickets to see 'The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays" at the Fabulous Fox Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Fabulous Fox (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
timesnewspapers.com
“I Want To Take It All In”
Berklea Going may not get back to St. Louis often, but she always carries it in her heart — especially what she learned at Nerinx Hall and the 19 summers she spent at The Muny. The young performer and 2014 Nerinx Hall graduate is now part of the national...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
2 Missouri Cities Make List for Best Winter Holiday Destinations
We can now officially talk about the holidays and get ready for the upcoming holiday season. One website just rated the best cities to visit this holiday season and two Missouri cities make the list. Wallethub put together this list of the top cities to visit this holiday season. They...
stlmag.com
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
Queen of Hearts drawing takes place Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Ill.
Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.
Taylor Swift Snubs St. Louis on 'The Eras' Tour
She will still be coming to Missouri, but only to Kansas City
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Showers will clear for Halloween trick-or-treaters
Fog and drizzle can be expected until late morning Monday. The weather system responsible for St. Louis' unsettled weather will move away in the afternoon.
KSDK
Milder Halloween this year continues trend over the years
ST. LOUIS — Despite the gloomy start to the day, we're gradually clearing just in time for the holiday festivities this evening. Temperatures are even warmer off to the west as skies have cleared throughout the day. Locally, Halloween has been a relatively quiet holiday around here, weather-wise. With...
Comments / 1