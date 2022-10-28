ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 5:30

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

James Craig interview

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce Crossings, Renaissance Business Park, Okolona, and Yorktown. For four years, Democratic Councilman Mark Fox has represented the area. The retired police officer is the chair of the public safety committee who says...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Academies of Louisville within Jefferson County Public Schools have expanded in recent years to more schools and more career pathways. At Pleasure Ridge Park High School (PRP), the welding academy shares a special relationship with a Louisville business trying to fill open positions with qualified employees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Blevins Gap bridge under construction

LOUISVILLE, KY

