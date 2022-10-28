Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wave 3
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be revealing the results from more than 4,000 surveys from community members on its first new hospital in West Louisville. The surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results from those surveys will be released on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Wave 3
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Wave 3
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 5:30
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
WLKY.com
Wade-Braden Peace Park recognizes families who challenged unfair housing practices in 1950s
SHIVELY, Ky. — In the 1950s, Andrew and Charlotte Wade moved into a home on a street in Shively. Their decision would spark a change during a time of racial segregation. “It paved the way for a lot of people. Sometimes I just wonder how it would be if they didn't do it, how Shively would be like today,” said Adriane Wade.
Wave 3
Layne Elementary teacher wins Save A Lot ‘Class-iest Teacher’ sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A first grade teacher at Layne Elementary was presented an award and recognized for her dedication and hard work. On Monday, Save A Lot presented Adrienne Moore-Davenport with $500 and the award for “Save A Lot’s Class-iest Teacher.”. The sweepstakes was created in September...
Wave 3
Local investor purchases Hadley Pottery to help business stay open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fixture beloved for generations announced earlier this year that it would be going out of business. However, Hadley Pottery is expected to stay in business after local investor and philanthropist, Brook Smith, bought the ceramics shop. The historic building on Story Avenue will be...
Wave 3
James Craig interview
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce Crossings, Renaissance Business Park, Okolona, and Yorktown. For four years, Democratic Councilman Mark Fox has represented the area. The retired police officer is the chair of the public safety committee who says...
Wave 3
Printing error results in amendment missing from single absentee ballot
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
Wave 3
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Academies of Louisville within Jefferson County Public Schools have expanded in recent years to more schools and more career pathways. At Pleasure Ridge Park High School (PRP), the welding academy shares a special relationship with a Louisville business trying to fill open positions with qualified employees.
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
Wave 3
Blevins Gap bridge under construction
