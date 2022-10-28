Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
Wave 3
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 5:30
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 4 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
Wave 3
Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 16...
Wave 3
2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September. Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.
Wave 3
LMPD resumes dispatch response to crashes, burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have modified their dispatch response and will once again be responding to crashes and burglary alarms. LMPD confirmed the update to service response was issued on Oct. 31, more than two years after changes were made to dispatching due to the pandemic. Back...
WLKY.com
Friends of Louisville hit-and-run victim beg driver to come forward: ‘She didn’t deserve that’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Police Department investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash, the victim’s friends encourage the driver to turn themselves in. Megan Slone, 33, was identified as the woman who was struck Monday night at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and the Watterson Expressway. Police...
Wave 3
Floyds Knobs woman subject of statewide Golden Alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have issted a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Floyds Knobs. Diana Szostecki, 65, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no description of the clothing she was wearing. Szostecki was last seen...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
Wave 3
James Craig interview
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 10...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
Wave 3
Louisville radio station begins 24/7 Christmas music for the season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville radio station said it’s never too early for holiday music and flipped the switch to 24/7 Christmas and holiday hits on Tuesday. SummitMedia Louisville’s Mix 106.9, an adult contemporary station, announced they flipped over to “Louisville’s Original Christmas Music Station” at 9 a.m.
Wave 3
Mayor’s Week of Valor kicks off to honor Louisville veterans and active-duty military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of a series of events to honor and celebrate the city’s veterans, active-duty military and their families. The ninth-annual Mayor’s Week of Valor began on Nov. 1 and will run through Nov. 12, according to a release from...
Wave 3
LMPD chief calls for judicial transparency
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Erica Shields said there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of guns, violent crime and busting jail, but she’s not just talking about her officers. “Until the courts, the (district attorneys,) you name it, are...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Security video shows the punch that led to Dejaune Anderson's arrest in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recorded video from inside the Oxmoor Center Mall shows why Dejaune Anderson was arrested two weeks before her son was found dead, in a suitcase, in Southern Indiana. Security officers appear to meet Anderson at the exit of a store. The arrest citation shows they suspected...
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
Wave 3
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday night that killed a woman who was crossing the road. Chelsea Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Comments / 0